Hinduja Global Solutions Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 1013.67% YOY

Hinduja Global Solutions Q1 Results Live : Hinduja Global Solutions declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company reported a significant decline in its topline, with revenue decreasing by 3.67% year-over-year (YoY). Despite the drop in revenue, the company saw an extraordinary increase in profit, which surged by 1013.67% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.62%, while the profit showed an impressive increase of 82.99%. This suggests that the company has managed to significantly improve its profitability despite the slight drop in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 8.74% YoY. This reduction in expenses indicates that Hinduja Global Solutions has been effective in controlling its operational costs.

However, the operating income did not paint a favorable picture. It was down by 70.54% QoQ and decreased by a substantial 143.48% YoY. This decline in operating income raises concerns about the company's core operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-11.11, which marks a significant decrease of 441.86% YoY. This negative EPS is a stark contrast to the profit surge and indicates potential challenges in the company's earnings quality.

In terms of stock performance, Hinduja Global Solutions has delivered a -1.27% return in the last week, -21.74% return in the last 6 months, and a -26.27% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that the market sentiment around the stock has been bearish over the past several months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Hinduja Global Solutions has a market cap of ₹3396.14 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1065 and a low of ₹718.8. These figures provide a perspective on the stock's volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.

Hinduja Global Solutions Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1091.92 1098.71 -0.62% 1133.49 -3.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 626.47 631.53 -0.8% 686.43 -8.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 131.2 133.37 -1.62% 123.84 +5.94% Total Operating Expense 1206.38 1165.82 +3.48% 1180.5 +2.19% Operating Income -114.46 -67.12 -70.54% -47.01 -143.48% Net Income Before Taxes -44.2 41.42 -206.71% 28.35 -255.92% Net Income 165.56 90.48 +82.99% 14.87 +1013.67% Diluted Normalized EPS -11.11 19.45 -157.13% 3.25 -441.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹165.56Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1091.92Cr

