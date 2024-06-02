Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 904.3% YOY

Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 904.3% YOY

Livemint

Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.7% YoY & profit increased by 904.3% YoY

Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live

Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live : Hinduja Global Solutions declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% & the profit increased by 904.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.72% and the profit increased by 792.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.87% q-o-q & decreased by 4.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 152.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.45 for Q4 which increased by 1056.45% Y-o-Y.

Hinduja Global Solutions has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, -19.6% return in last 6 months and -18.2% YTD return.

Currently the Hinduja Global Solutions has a market cap of 3765.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1148.8 & 718.8 respectively.

Hinduja Global Solutions Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1098.711203.67-8.72%1069.81+2.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total631.53656.94-3.87%661.05-4.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization133.37141.88-6%113.61+17.39%
Total Operating Expense1165.821230.2-5.23%1147.12+1.63%
Operating Income-67.12-26.53-152.95%-77.31+13.19%
Net Income Before Taxes41.4216.2+155.68%-19.18+315.92%
Net Income90.4810.13+792.79%9.01+904.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.451.82+968.61%1.68+1056.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹90.48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1098.71Cr

