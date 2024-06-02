Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 904.3% YOY

Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live : Hinduja Global Solutions declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% & the profit increased by 904.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.72% and the profit increased by 792.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.87% q-o-q & decreased by 4.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 152.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹19.45 for Q4 which increased by 1056.45% Y-o-Y.

Hinduja Global Solutions has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, -19.6% return in last 6 months and -18.2% YTD return.

Currently the Hinduja Global Solutions has a market cap of ₹3765.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1148.8 & ₹718.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hinduja Global Solutions Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1098.71 1203.67 -8.72% 1069.81 +2.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 631.53 656.94 -3.87% 661.05 -4.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 133.37 141.88 -6% 113.61 +17.39% Total Operating Expense 1165.82 1230.2 -5.23% 1147.12 +1.63% Operating Income -67.12 -26.53 -152.95% -77.31 +13.19% Net Income Before Taxes 41.42 16.2 +155.68% -19.18 +315.92% Net Income 90.48 10.13 +792.79% 9.01 +904.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.45 1.82 +968.61% 1.68 +1056.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹90.48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1098.71Cr

