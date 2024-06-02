Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 904.3% YOY

Hinduja Global Solutions Q4 Results Live : Hinduja Global Solutions declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% & the profit increased by 904.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.72% and the profit increased by 792.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.87% q-o-q & decreased by 4.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 152.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.45 for Q4 which increased by 1056.45% Y-o-Y.
Hinduja Global Solutions has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, -19.6% return in last 6 months and -18.2% YTD return.
Currently the Hinduja Global Solutions has a market cap of ₹3765.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1148.8 & ₹718.8 respectively.
Hinduja Global Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1098.71
|1203.67
|-8.72%
|1069.81
|+2.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|631.53
|656.94
|-3.87%
|661.05
|-4.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|133.37
|141.88
|-6%
|113.61
|+17.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|1165.82
|1230.2
|-5.23%
|1147.12
|+1.63%
|Operating Income
|-67.12
|-26.53
|-152.95%
|-77.31
|+13.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.42
|16.2
|+155.68%
|-19.18
|+315.92%
|Net Income
|90.48
|10.13
|+792.79%
|9.01
|+904.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.45
|1.82
|+968.61%
|1.68
|+1056.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹90.48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1098.71Cr
