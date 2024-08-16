Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 49.65% YOY

Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live: Hindustan Adhesives declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.01% and the profit decreased by 49.65% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.54% and the profit decreased by 43.35%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.91% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.49% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has further impacted the company's profitability.
The operating income for the quarter was down by 43.6% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 45.09% year-over-year. This significant drop underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹4.16, marking a decrease of 49.64% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Adhesives has delivered a -11.69% return in the last week, a 0.97% return in the last six months, and a 14.16% year-to-date return. Despite the recent downturn, the company has shown resilience over a longer period.
Currently, Hindustan Adhesives has a market capitalization of ₹191.69 Cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹538.8, while the 52-week low is ₹243.9. This range indicates the volatility and potential for growth in the company's stock.
Hindustan Adhesives Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|64.06
|71.61
|-10.54%
|81.1
|-21.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.57
|5.21
|+6.91%
|5.28
|+5.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.17
|2.49
|-12.85%
|2.06
|+5.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|61.15
|66.45
|-7.98%
|75.8
|-19.33%
|Operating Income
|2.91
|5.16
|-43.6%
|5.3
|-45.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.84
|4.18
|-32.06%
|4.91
|-42.16%
|Net Income
|2.13
|3.76
|-43.35%
|4.23
|-49.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.16
|7.34
|-43.33%
|8.26
|-49.64%
