Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 49.65% YOY

Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live: Hindustan Adhesives declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.01% and the profit decreased by 49.65% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.54% and the profit decreased by 43.35%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.91% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.49% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has further impacted the company's profitability.

The operating income for the quarter was down by 43.6% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 45.09% year-over-year. This significant drop underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹4.16, marking a decrease of 49.64% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Adhesives has delivered a -11.69% return in the last week, a 0.97% return in the last six months, and a 14.16% year-to-date return. Despite the recent downturn, the company has shown resilience over a longer period.

Currently, Hindustan Adhesives has a market capitalization of ₹191.69 Cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹538.8, while the 52-week low is ₹243.9. This range indicates the volatility and potential for growth in the company's stock.

Hindustan Adhesives Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 64.06 71.61 -10.54% 81.1 -21.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.57 5.21 +6.91% 5.28 +5.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.17 2.49 -12.85% 2.06 +5.34% Total Operating Expense 61.15 66.45 -7.98% 75.8 -19.33% Operating Income 2.91 5.16 -43.6% 5.3 -45.09% Net Income Before Taxes 2.84 4.18 -32.06% 4.91 -42.16% Net Income 2.13 3.76 -43.35% 4.23 -49.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.16 7.34 -43.33% 8.26 -49.64%