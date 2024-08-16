Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 49.65% YOY

Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 49.65% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 21.01% YoY & profit decreased by 49.65% YoY

Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Adhesives Q1 Results Live: Hindustan Adhesives declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.01% and the profit decreased by 49.65% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.54% and the profit decreased by 43.35%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.91% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.49% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has further impacted the company's profitability.

The operating income for the quarter was down by 43.6% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 45.09% year-over-year. This significant drop underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 4.16, marking a decrease of 49.64% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Adhesives has delivered a -11.69% return in the last week, a 0.97% return in the last six months, and a 14.16% year-to-date return. Despite the recent downturn, the company has shown resilience over a longer period.

Currently, Hindustan Adhesives has a market capitalization of 191.69 Cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 538.8, while the 52-week low is 243.9. This range indicates the volatility and potential for growth in the company's stock.

Hindustan Adhesives Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue64.0671.61-10.54%81.1-21.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.575.21+6.91%5.28+5.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.172.49-12.85%2.06+5.34%
Total Operating Expense61.1566.45-7.98%75.8-19.33%
Operating Income2.915.16-43.6%5.3-45.09%
Net Income Before Taxes2.844.18-32.06%4.91-42.16%
Net Income2.133.76-43.35%4.23-49.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.167.34-43.33%8.26-49.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.13Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹64.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

