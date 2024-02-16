Hindustan Adhesives Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.44% YoY

Hindustan Adhesives declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.44% & the profit came at ₹4.55cr. It is noteworthy that Hindustan Adhesives had declared a loss of ₹1.08cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.65% q-o-q & decreased by 6.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.95% q-o-q & increased by 3471.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.89 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 521.33% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Adhesives has delivered a 10.62% return in the last 1 week, 19.09% return in the last 6 months, and 13.06% YTD return.
Currently, Hindustan Adhesives has a market cap of ₹189.74 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹378.1 & ₹172 respectively.
Hindustan Adhesives Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|70.34
|81.11
|-13.28%
|75.99
|-7.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.35
|5.44
|-1.65%
|5.72
|-6.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.12
|2.07
|+2.42%
|2.97
|-28.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|62.84
|74.96
|-16.17%
|75.78
|-17.08%
|Operating Income
|7.5
|6.15
|+21.95%
|0.21
|+3471.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.14
|5.62
|+27.05%
|-1.39
|+613.67%
|Net Income
|4.55
|3.87
|+17.57%
|-1.08
|+521.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.89
|7.56
|+17.59%
|-2.11
|+521.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.55Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹70.34Cr
