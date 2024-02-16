Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Adhesives Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.44% YoY

Hindustan Adhesives Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.44% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Adhesives Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 7.44% YoY & profit at 4.55Cr

Hindustan Adhesives Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hindustan Adhesives declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.44% & the profit came at 4.55cr. It is noteworthy that Hindustan Adhesives had declared a loss of 1.08cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.65% q-o-q & decreased by 6.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.95% q-o-q & increased by 3471.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.89 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 521.33% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Adhesives has delivered a 10.62% return in the last 1 week, 19.09% return in the last 6 months, and 13.06% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Adhesives has a market cap of 189.74 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 378.1 & 172 respectively.

Hindustan Adhesives Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue70.3481.11-13.28%75.99-7.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.355.44-1.65%5.72-6.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.122.07+2.42%2.97-28.62%
Total Operating Expense62.8474.96-16.17%75.78-17.08%
Operating Income7.56.15+21.95%0.21+3471.43%
Net Income Before Taxes7.145.62+27.05%-1.39+613.67%
Net Income4.553.87+17.57%-1.08+521.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.897.56+17.59%-2.11+521.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.55Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹70.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.