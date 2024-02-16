Hindustan Adhesives Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.44% YoY

Hindustan Adhesives declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.44% & the profit came at ₹4.55cr. It is noteworthy that Hindustan Adhesives had declared a loss of ₹1.08cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.65% q-o-q & decreased by 6.47% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 21.95% q-o-q & increased by 3471.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.89 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 521.33% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Adhesives has delivered a 10.62% return in the last 1 week, 19.09% return in the last 6 months, and 13.06% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Hindustan Adhesives has a market cap of ₹189.74 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹378.1 & ₹172 respectively.

Hindustan Adhesives Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 70.34 81.11 -13.28% 75.99 -7.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.35 5.44 -1.65% 5.72 -6.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.12 2.07 +2.42% 2.97 -28.62% Total Operating Expense 62.84 74.96 -16.17% 75.78 -17.08% Operating Income 7.5 6.15 +21.95% 0.21 +3471.43% Net Income Before Taxes 7.14 5.62 +27.05% -1.39 +613.67% Net Income 4.55 3.87 +17.57% -1.08 +521.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.89 7.56 +17.59% -2.11 +521.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.55Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹70.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!