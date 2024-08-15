Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 76.5% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.04% and the profit increased by 76.5% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 70.56% and the profit decreased by 66.65%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 10.29% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 11.12% YoY, reflecting effective cost management strategies.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income showed a mixed performance, falling by 83.99% QoQ but increasing by 24.58% YoY, indicating a strong year-over-year improvement despite quarterly fluctuations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.49, which marks a significant increase of 76.05% YoY, demonstrating robust profitability growth.

In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered a -1.66% return over the last week. However, the stock has shown a strong upward trend with a 57.64% return in the last 6 months and a 66.25% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hindustan Aeronautics has a market capitalization of ₹311,762.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5674.75 and a low of ₹1767.8, indicating significant market interest and valuation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Aug, 2024, analyst recommendations for Hindustan Aeronautics vary: out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 6 have given Buy ratings, and 2 have given Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment and confidence in the company's future performance.

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4347.5 14768.75 -70.56% 3915.35 +11.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1247.56 1390.62 -10.29% 1403.69 -11.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 149.23 643.97 -76.83% 201.38 -25.9% Total Operating Expense 3506.02 9511.46 -63.14% 3239.9 +8.21% Operating Income 841.48 5257.29 -83.99% 675.45 +24.58% Net Income Before Taxes 1583.72 5795 -72.67% 1089.03 +45.42% Net Income 1437.16 4308.71 -66.65% 814.24 +76.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.49 64.48 -66.67% 12.21 +76.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1437.16Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4347.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}