Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 76.5% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 76.5% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.04% YoY & profit increased by 76.5% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.04% and the profit increased by 76.5% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 70.56% and the profit decreased by 66.65%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 10.29% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 11.12% YoY, reflecting effective cost management strategies.

Operating income showed a mixed performance, falling by 83.99% QoQ but increasing by 24.58% YoY, indicating a strong year-over-year improvement despite quarterly fluctuations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 21.49, which marks a significant increase of 76.05% YoY, demonstrating robust profitability growth.

In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered a -1.66% return over the last week. However, the stock has shown a strong upward trend with a 57.64% return in the last 6 months and a 66.25% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hindustan Aeronautics has a market capitalization of 311,762.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 5674.75 and a low of 1767.8, indicating significant market interest and valuation.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, analyst recommendations for Hindustan Aeronautics vary: out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 6 have given Buy ratings, and 2 have given Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment and confidence in the company's future performance.

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4347.514768.75-70.56%3915.35+11.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1247.561390.62-10.29%1403.69-11.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization149.23643.97-76.83%201.38-25.9%
Total Operating Expense3506.029511.46-63.14%3239.9+8.21%
Operating Income841.485257.29-83.99%675.45+24.58%
Net Income Before Taxes1583.725795-72.67%1089.03+45.42%
Net Income1437.164308.71-66.65%814.24+76.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.4964.48-66.67%12.21+76.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1437.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4347.5Cr

