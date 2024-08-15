Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 76.5% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.04% and the profit increased by 76.5% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 70.56% and the profit decreased by 66.65%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 10.29% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 11.12% YoY, reflecting effective cost management strategies.
Operating income showed a mixed performance, falling by 83.99% QoQ but increasing by 24.58% YoY, indicating a strong year-over-year improvement despite quarterly fluctuations.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.49, which marks a significant increase of 76.05% YoY, demonstrating robust profitability growth.
In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered a -1.66% return over the last week. However, the stock has shown a strong upward trend with a 57.64% return in the last 6 months and a 66.25% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Hindustan Aeronautics has a market capitalization of ₹311,762.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5674.75 and a low of ₹1767.8, indicating significant market interest and valuation.
As of 15 Aug, 2024, analyst recommendations for Hindustan Aeronautics vary: out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 6 have given Buy ratings, and 2 have given Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting overall positive sentiment and confidence in the company's future performance.
Hindustan Aeronautics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4347.5
|14768.75
|-70.56%
|3915.35
|+11.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1247.56
|1390.62
|-10.29%
|1403.69
|-11.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|149.23
|643.97
|-76.83%
|201.38
|-25.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|3506.02
|9511.46
|-63.14%
|3239.9
|+8.21%
|Operating Income
|841.48
|5257.29
|-83.99%
|675.45
|+24.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1583.72
|5795
|-72.67%
|1089.03
|+45.42%
|Net Income
|1437.16
|4308.71
|-66.65%
|814.24
|+76.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.49
|64.48
|-66.67%
|12.21
|+76.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1437.16Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4347.5Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar