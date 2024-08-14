Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 77% to ₹814 crore; revenue up 11% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-run defence company, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,437.2 crore for the first quarter of FY25, a sharp jump of 76.5% from ₹814.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The PSU defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics' revenue from operations in Q1FY25 increased 11% to ₹4,347.5 crore from ₹3,915.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Other income jumped to ₹736.5 crore from ₹409.9 crore, YoY.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the June 2024 quarter rose 13% to ₹990.6 crore from ₹876.8 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 22.8% from 22.4%, YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics share price has delivered multibagger returns as the stock has rallied more than 141% over the past 12 months and over 761% in three years. Year-to-date (YTD), the defence PSU stock gained more than 67%.