Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 77% to 814 crore; revenue up 11% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 77% to ₹814 crore; revenue up 11% YoY

Ankit Gohel

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-run defence company, reported a consolidated net profit of 1,437.2 crore for the first quarter of FY25, a sharp jump of 76.5% from 814.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The PSU defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics' revenue from operations in Q1FY25 increased 11% to 4,347.5 crore from 3,915.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Other income jumped to 736.5 crore from 409.9 crore, YoY.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the June 2024 quarter rose 13% to 990.6 crore from 876.8 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 22.8% from 22.4%, YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics share price has delivered multibagger returns as the stock has rallied more than 141% over the past 12 months and over 761% in three years. Year-to-date (YTD), the defence PSU stock gained more than 67%.

At 2:43 pm, HAL shares were trading 0.43% higher at 4,718.50 apiece on the BSE.

