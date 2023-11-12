Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.27% YOY

Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.54% & the profit increased by 1.27% YoY.As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 43.94% and the profit increased by 51.88%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.8% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 74.4% q-o-q & decreased by 13.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.57 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 0.81% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered 9.45% return in the last 1 week, 34.56% return in last 6 months and 60.46% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Aeronautics has a market cap of ₹135814.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2085 & ₹1150 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5635.7 3915.35 +43.94% 5144.79 +9.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1195.91 1403.69 -14.8% 1144.69 +4.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 349.65 201.38 +73.63% 251.97 +38.77% Total Operating Expense 4457.71 3239.9 +37.59% 3775.13 +18.08% Operating Income 1177.99 675.45 +74.4% 1369.66 -13.99% Net Income Before Taxes 1651.42 1089.03 +51.64% 1630.64 +1.27% Net Income 1236.7 814.24 +51.88% 1221.23 +1.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.57 12.21 +52.11% 18.42 +0.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1236.7Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5635.7Cr

