Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.27% YOY
Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.54% & the profit increased by 1.27% YoY.As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 43.94% and the profit increased by 51.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.8% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 74.4% q-o-q & decreased by 13.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.57 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 0.81% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered 9.45% return in the last 1 week, 34.56% return in last 6 months and 60.46% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Aeronautics has a market cap of ₹135814.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2085 & ₹1150 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
Hindustan Aeronautics Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5635.7
|3915.35
|+43.94%
|5144.79
|+9.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1195.91
|1403.69
|-14.8%
|1144.69
|+4.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|349.65
|201.38
|+73.63%
|251.97
|+38.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|4457.71
|3239.9
|+37.59%
|3775.13
|+18.08%
|Operating Income
|1177.99
|675.45
|+74.4%
|1369.66
|-13.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1651.42
|1089.03
|+51.64%
|1630.64
|+1.27%
|Net Income
|1236.7
|814.24
|+51.88%
|1221.23
|+1.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.57
|12.21
|+52.11%
|18.42
|+0.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1236.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5635.7Cr
