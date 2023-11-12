Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.27% YOY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 1.27% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.54% YoY & profit increased by 1.27% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 FY24 Results

Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.54% & the profit increased by 1.27% YoY.As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 43.94% and the profit increased by 51.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.8% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 74.4% q-o-q & decreased by 13.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.57 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 0.81% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered 9.45% return in the last 1 week, 34.56% return in last 6 months and 60.46% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Aeronautics has a market cap of 135814.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2085 & 1150 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5635.73915.35+43.94%5144.79+9.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1195.911403.69-14.8%1144.69+4.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization349.65201.38+73.63%251.97+38.77%
Total Operating Expense4457.713239.9+37.59%3775.13+18.08%
Operating Income1177.99675.45+74.4%1369.66-13.99%
Net Income Before Taxes1651.421089.03+51.64%1630.64+1.27%
Net Income1236.7814.24+51.88%1221.23+1.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.5712.21+52.11%18.42+0.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1236.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5635.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
