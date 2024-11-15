Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 22.14% YOY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 6.04% YoY & profit increased by 22.14% YoY, profit at 1510.48 crore and revenue at 5976.29 crore.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results 2024:Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a strong performance with a profit increase of 22.14% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at 1510.48 crore, while the revenue rose to 5976.29 crore, marking a 6.04% increase compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hindustan Aeronautics experienced significant growth, with revenue soaring by 37.46% and profit increasing by 5.1%. This indicates a robust recovery and increasing demand for the company’s offerings.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 10.24% quarter-over-quarter and a notable increase of 15% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

On a positive note, the operating income for Q2 was up by an impressive 74.49% compared to the previous quarter, and by 24.64% year-over-year, showcasing the company's operational efficiency and growth potential.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at 22.59, reflecting a 21.63% increase year-over-year, which will likely please shareholders and investors alike.

Despite recent challenges in the market, including a -7.82% return in the last week and -11.22% return over the past six months, Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered a remarkable 45.76% return year-to-date. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at 273331.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 5674.75 and a low of 2085.

Analysts remain divided on the stock, with one strong sell, one sell, one hold, five buy, and three strong buy ratings out of 11 analysts covering the company. As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation has shifted towards a 'Buy' indicating confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5976.294347.5+37.46%5635.7+6.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1375.321247.56+10.24%1195.91+15%
Depreciation/ Amortization177.57149.23+18.99%349.65-49.21%
Total Operating Expense4508.013506.02+28.58%4457.71+1.13%
Operating Income1468.28841.48+74.49%1177.99+24.64%
Net Income Before Taxes2022.71583.72+27.72%1651.42+22.48%
Net Income1510.481437.16+5.1%1236.7+22.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.5921.49+5.09%18.57+21.63%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1510.48Cr
₹5976.29Cr
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 22.14% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.