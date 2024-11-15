Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 22.14% YOY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results 2024:Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q2 results on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a strong performance with a profit increase of 22.14% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹1510.48 crore, while the revenue rose to ₹5976.29 crore, marking a 6.04% increase compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hindustan Aeronautics experienced significant growth, with revenue soaring by 37.46% and profit increasing by 5.1%. This indicates a robust recovery and increasing demand for the company’s offerings.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 10.24% quarter-over-quarter and a notable increase of 15% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

On a positive note, the operating income for Q2 was up by an impressive 74.49% compared to the previous quarter, and by 24.64% year-over-year, showcasing the company's operational efficiency and growth potential.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹22.59, reflecting a 21.63% increase year-over-year, which will likely please shareholders and investors alike.

Despite recent challenges in the market, including a -7.82% return in the last week and -11.22% return over the past six months, Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered a remarkable 45.76% return year-to-date. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹273331.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5674.75 and a low of ₹2085.

Analysts remain divided on the stock, with one strong sell, one sell, one hold, five buy, and three strong buy ratings out of 11 analysts covering the company. As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation has shifted towards a 'Buy' indicating confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5976.29 4347.5 +37.46% 5635.7 +6.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1375.32 1247.56 +10.24% 1195.91 +15% Depreciation/ Amortization 177.57 149.23 +18.99% 349.65 -49.21% Total Operating Expense 4508.01 3506.02 +28.58% 4457.71 +1.13% Operating Income 1468.28 841.48 +74.49% 1177.99 +24.64% Net Income Before Taxes 2022.7 1583.72 +27.72% 1651.42 +22.48% Net Income 1510.48 1437.16 +5.1% 1236.7 +22.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.59 21.49 +5.09% 18.57 +21.63%