Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.19% YOY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.2% & the profit increased by 52.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 143.66% and the profit increased by 241.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.93% q-o-q & decreased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 329.81% q-o-q & increased by 140.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹64.48 for Q4 which increased by 26.68% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered 19.68% return in the last 1 week, 117.74% return in last 6 months and 64.18% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Aeronautics has a market cap of ₹307884 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4656.4 & ₹1489.85 respectively.
As of 17 May, 2024 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Hindustan Aeronautics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14768.75
|6061.28
|+143.66%
|12494.67
|+18.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1390.62
|1300.47
|+6.93%
|1615.04
|-13.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|643.97
|212.17
|+203.52%
|1055.61
|-39%
|Total Operating Expense
|9511.46
|4838.12
|+96.59%
|10304.49
|-7.7%
|Operating Income
|5257.29
|1223.16
|+329.81%
|2190.18
|+140.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5795
|1689.43
|+243.02%
|2843.66
|+103.79%
|Net Income
|4308.71
|1261.4
|+241.58%
|2831.18
|+52.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|64.48
|18.86
|+241.9%
|50.9
|+26.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4308.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹14768.75Cr
