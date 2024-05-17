Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.19% YOY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.2% & the profit increased by 52.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 143.66% and the profit increased by 241.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.93% q-o-q & decreased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 329.81% q-o-q & increased by 140.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹64.48 for Q4 which increased by 26.68% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered 19.68% return in the last 1 week, 117.74% return in last 6 months and 64.18% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Aeronautics has a market cap of ₹307884 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4656.4 & ₹1489.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14768.75 6061.28 +143.66% 12494.67 +18.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1390.62 1300.47 +6.93% 1615.04 -13.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 643.97 212.17 +203.52% 1055.61 -39% Total Operating Expense 9511.46 4838.12 +96.59% 10304.49 -7.7% Operating Income 5257.29 1223.16 +329.81% 2190.18 +140.04% Net Income Before Taxes 5795 1689.43 +243.02% 2843.66 +103.79% Net Income 4308.71 1261.4 +241.58% 2831.18 +52.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 64.48 18.86 +241.9% 50.9 +26.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4308.71Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹14768.75Cr

