Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.19% YOY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Aeronautics declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.2% & the profit increased by 52.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 143.66% and the profit increased by 241.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.93% q-o-q & decreased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 329.81% q-o-q & increased by 140.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 64.48 for Q4 which increased by 26.68% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Aeronautics has delivered 19.68% return in the last 1 week, 117.74% return in last 6 months and 64.18% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Aeronautics has a market cap of 307884 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4656.4 & 1489.85 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14768.756061.28+143.66%12494.67+18.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1390.621300.47+6.93%1615.04-13.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization643.97212.17+203.52%1055.61-39%
Total Operating Expense9511.464838.12+96.59%10304.49-7.7%
Operating Income5257.291223.16+329.81%2190.18+140.04%
Net Income Before Taxes57951689.43+243.02%2843.66+103.79%
Net Income4308.711261.4+241.58%2831.18+52.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS64.4818.86+241.9%50.9+26.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4308.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹14768.75Cr

