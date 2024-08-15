Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.65% YoY

Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Composits has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 14, 2024. The company reported an increase in revenue by 1.92% year-over-year (YoY), but a decline in profit by 13.65% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.81% while profit saw an increase of 8.78%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.46% YoY. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, operating income increased by 12.55% QoQ but decreased by 10.18% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹5.87, reflecting a decrease of 13.68% YoY. This decline in EPS is aligned with the overall decrease in profit, indicating tighter margins.

Hindustan Composits has delivered a return of -6.11% over the last week, a robust 34.07% over the last six months, and a 21.41% year-to-date (YTD) return. Despite the recent dip in weekly performance, the company has shown strong growth over a longer period.

Currently, Hindustan Composits has a market capitalization of ₹810.82 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹650 and a 52-week low of ₹375, indicating significant volatility in stock price over the last year.

Hindustan Composits Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 77.15 78.57 -1.81% 75.7 +1.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.31 9.77 +5.53% 9.87 +4.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.51 2.46 +2.03% 2.22 +13.06% Total Operating Expense 66.12 68.77 -3.85% 63.42 +4.26% Operating Income 11.03 9.8 +12.55% 12.28 -10.18% Net Income Before Taxes 11.05 10.02 +10.28% 12.31 -10.24% Net Income 8.67 7.97 +8.78% 10.04 -13.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.87 5.4 +8.71% 6.8 -13.68%