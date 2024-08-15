Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.65% YoY

Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.92% YoY & profit decreased by 13.65% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live
Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Composits has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 14, 2024. The company reported an increase in revenue by 1.92% year-over-year (YoY), but a decline in profit by 13.65% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.81% while profit saw an increase of 8.78%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.46% YoY. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, operating income increased by 12.55% QoQ but decreased by 10.18% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 5.87, reflecting a decrease of 13.68% YoY. This decline in EPS is aligned with the overall decrease in profit, indicating tighter margins.

Hindustan Composits has delivered a return of -6.11% over the last week, a robust 34.07% over the last six months, and a 21.41% year-to-date (YTD) return. Despite the recent dip in weekly performance, the company has shown strong growth over a longer period.

Currently, Hindustan Composits has a market capitalization of 810.82 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 650 and a 52-week low of 375, indicating significant volatility in stock price over the last year.

Hindustan Composits Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue77.1578.57-1.81%75.7+1.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.319.77+5.53%9.87+4.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.512.46+2.03%2.22+13.06%
Total Operating Expense66.1268.77-3.85%63.42+4.26%
Operating Income11.039.8+12.55%12.28-10.18%
Net Income Before Taxes11.0510.02+10.28%12.31-10.24%
Net Income8.677.97+8.78%10.04-13.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.875.4+8.71%6.8-13.68%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹8.67Cr
₹77.15Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHindustan Composits Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.65% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue