Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.65% YoY

Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.65% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.92% YoY & profit decreased by 13.65% YoY

Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Composits has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 14, 2024. The company reported an increase in revenue by 1.92% year-over-year (YoY), but a decline in profit by 13.65% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.81% while profit saw an increase of 8.78%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.46% YoY. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, operating income increased by 12.55% QoQ but decreased by 10.18% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 5.87, reflecting a decrease of 13.68% YoY. This decline in EPS is aligned with the overall decrease in profit, indicating tighter margins.

Hindustan Composits has delivered a return of -6.11% over the last week, a robust 34.07% over the last six months, and a 21.41% year-to-date (YTD) return. Despite the recent dip in weekly performance, the company has shown strong growth over a longer period.

Currently, Hindustan Composits has a market capitalization of 810.82 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 650 and a 52-week low of 375, indicating significant volatility in stock price over the last year.

Hindustan Composits Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue77.1578.57-1.81%75.7+1.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.319.77+5.53%9.87+4.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.512.46+2.03%2.22+13.06%
Total Operating Expense66.1268.77-3.85%63.42+4.26%
Operating Income11.039.8+12.55%12.28-10.18%
Net Income Before Taxes11.0510.02+10.28%12.31-10.24%
Net Income8.677.97+8.78%10.04-13.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.875.4+8.71%6.8-13.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.67Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹77.15Cr

