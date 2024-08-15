Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.65% YoY

Hindustan Composits Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Composits has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 14, 2024. The company reported an increase in revenue by 1.92% year-over-year (YoY), but a decline in profit by 13.65% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.81% while profit saw an increase of 8.78%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.46% YoY. Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, operating income increased by 12.55% QoQ but decreased by 10.18% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹5.87, reflecting a decrease of 13.68% YoY. This decline in EPS is aligned with the overall decrease in profit, indicating tighter margins.
Hindustan Composits has delivered a return of -6.11% over the last week, a robust 34.07% over the last six months, and a 21.41% year-to-date (YTD) return. Despite the recent dip in weekly performance, the company has shown strong growth over a longer period.
Currently, Hindustan Composits has a market capitalization of ₹810.82 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹650 and a 52-week low of ₹375, indicating significant volatility in stock price over the last year.
Hindustan Composits Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|77.15
|78.57
|-1.81%
|75.7
|+1.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.31
|9.77
|+5.53%
|9.87
|+4.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.51
|2.46
|+2.03%
|2.22
|+13.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|66.12
|68.77
|-3.85%
|63.42
|+4.26%
|Operating Income
|11.03
|9.8
|+12.55%
|12.28
|-10.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.05
|10.02
|+10.28%
|12.31
|-10.24%
|Net Income
|8.67
|7.97
|+8.78%
|10.04
|-13.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.87
|5.4
|+8.71%
|6.8
|-13.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.67Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹77.15Cr
