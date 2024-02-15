Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Composits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.97% YoY

Hindustan Composits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.97% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Composits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 3.26% YoY & Profit Increased by 18.97% YoY

Hindustan Composits Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hindustan Composits declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.26% & the profit increased by 18.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 35.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.66% q-o-q and increased by 1.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.06% q-o-q and increased by 30.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.37 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Composits has delivered -1.1% return in the last 1 week, 0.86% return in the last 6 months, and -6.39% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Composits has a market cap of 625.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 494.45 & 240 respectively.

Hindustan Composits Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue71.6971.72-0.04%69.43+3.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.819.65+1.66%9.65+1.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.532.32+9.05%2.25+12.44%
Total Operating Expense63.260.54+4.39%62.93+0.43%
Operating Income8.4911.18-24.06%6.5+30.62%
Net Income Before Taxes8.4911.78-27.93%6.51+30.41%
Net Income6.469.94-35.01%5.43+18.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.376.73-35.07%3.68+18.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹71.69Cr

