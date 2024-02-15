Hindustan Composits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.97% YoY

Hindustan Composits declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.26% & the profit increased by 18.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 35.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.66% q-o-q and increased by 1.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.06% q-o-q and increased by 30.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.37 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Composits has delivered -1.1% return in the last 1 week, 0.86% return in the last 6 months, and -6.39% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Composits has a market cap of ₹625.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹494.45 & ₹240 respectively.

Hindustan Composits Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 71.69 71.72 -0.04% 69.43 +3.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.81 9.65 +1.66% 9.65 +1.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.53 2.32 +9.05% 2.25 +12.44% Total Operating Expense 63.2 60.54 +4.39% 62.93 +0.43% Operating Income 8.49 11.18 -24.06% 6.5 +30.62% Net Income Before Taxes 8.49 11.78 -27.93% 6.51 +30.41% Net Income 6.46 9.94 -35.01% 5.43 +18.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.37 6.73 -35.07% 3.68 +18.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹71.69Cr

