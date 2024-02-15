Hindustan Composits Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 18.97% YoY

Hindustan Composits declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.26% & the profit increased by 18.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 35.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.66% q-o-q and increased by 1.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 24.06% q-o-q and increased by 30.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.37 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 18.75% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Composits has delivered -1.1% return in the last 1 week, 0.86% return in the last 6 months, and -6.39% YTD return.
Currently, Hindustan Composits has a market cap of ₹625.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹494.45 & ₹240 respectively.
Hindustan Composits Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|71.69
|71.72
|-0.04%
|69.43
|+3.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.81
|9.65
|+1.66%
|9.65
|+1.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.53
|2.32
|+9.05%
|2.25
|+12.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|63.2
|60.54
|+4.39%
|62.93
|+0.43%
|Operating Income
|8.49
|11.18
|-24.06%
|6.5
|+30.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.49
|11.78
|-27.93%
|6.51
|+30.41%
|Net Income
|6.46
|9.94
|-35.01%
|5.43
|+18.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.37
|6.73
|-35.07%
|3.68
|+18.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹71.69Cr
