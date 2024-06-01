Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 16.13% YOY

Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Composits declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the profit decreased by 16.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.6% and the profit increased by 23.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 5.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.43% q-o-q & decreased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.4 for Q4 which decreased by 16.02% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Composits has delivered -5.95% return in the last 1 week, -4.41% return in last 6 months and -4.33% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Composits has a market cap of ₹638.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹494.45 & ₹311.05 respectively.
Hindustan Composits Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|78.57
|71.69
|+9.6%
|77.98
|+0.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.77
|9.81
|-0.41%
|9.23
|+5.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.46
|2.53
|-2.77%
|2.06
|+19.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|68.77
|63.2
|+8.81%
|67.36
|+2.09%
|Operating Income
|9.8
|8.49
|+15.43%
|10.62
|-7.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.02
|8.49
|+18.02%
|10.84
|-7.53%
|Net Income
|7.97
|6.46
|+23.37%
|9.5
|-16.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.4
|4.37
|+23.56%
|6.43
|-16.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹78.57Cr
