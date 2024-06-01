Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 16.13% YOY

Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Composits declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the profit decreased by 16.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.6% and the profit increased by 23.37%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 5.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.43% q-o-q & decreased by 7.7% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.4 for Q4 which decreased by 16.02% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Composits has delivered -5.95% return in the last 1 week, -4.41% return in last 6 months and -4.33% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Composits has a market cap of ₹638.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹494.45 & ₹311.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Composits Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 78.57 71.69 +9.6% 77.98 +0.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.77 9.81 -0.41% 9.23 +5.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.46 2.53 -2.77% 2.06 +19.46% Total Operating Expense 68.77 63.2 +8.81% 67.36 +2.09% Operating Income 9.8 8.49 +15.43% 10.62 -7.7% Net Income Before Taxes 10.02 8.49 +18.02% 10.84 -7.53% Net Income 7.97 6.46 +23.37% 9.5 -16.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.4 4.37 +23.56% 6.43 -16.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹78.57Cr

