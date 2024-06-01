Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 16.13% YOY

Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 16.13% YOY

Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.76% YoY & profit decreased by 16.13% YoY

Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live

Hindustan Composits Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Composits declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the profit decreased by 16.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.6% and the profit increased by 23.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 5.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.43% q-o-q & decreased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.4 for Q4 which decreased by 16.02% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Composits has delivered -5.95% return in the last 1 week, -4.41% return in last 6 months and -4.33% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Composits has a market cap of 638.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 494.45 & 311.05 respectively.

Hindustan Composits Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue78.5771.69+9.6%77.98+0.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.779.81-0.41%9.23+5.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.462.53-2.77%2.06+19.46%
Total Operating Expense68.7763.2+8.81%67.36+2.09%
Operating Income9.88.49+15.43%10.62-7.7%
Net Income Before Taxes10.028.49+18.02%10.84-7.53%
Net Income7.976.46+23.37%9.5-16.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.44.37+23.56%6.43-16.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹78.57Cr

