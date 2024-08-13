Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 139.85% YoY

Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Copper has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 12, 2024. The company reported an impressive year-over-year (YoY) growth with the topline increasing by 33.07% and the profit rising by a staggering 139.85%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.69%, and the profit decreased by 8.79%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a significant increase. On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the SG&A expenses rose by 32.98%, while the year-over-year (YoY) increase was 32.56%. This rise in expenses has impacted the operating income, which was down by 10.21% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 187.11% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Hindustan Copper stood at ₹1.17 for Q1, reflecting an increase of 138.78% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS is a positive indicator for the shareholders and demonstrates the company's ability to generate profit despite rising expenses.
In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Copper has delivered a return of 4.63% in the last week, 25.65% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 10.63%. This consistent performance highlights the company's strong market position and investor confidence.
Hindustan Copper currently has a market capitalization of ₹29,276.65 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹415.8 and a 52-week low of ₹135.1, indicating significant volatility but also potential for high returns. As the company continues to grow its revenue and profit, investors are keeping a close watch on its future performance.
Hindustan Copper Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|493.6
|565.37
|-12.69%
|370.94
|+33.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.22
|62.58
|+32.98%
|62.78
|+32.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.05
|58.64
|-35.11%
|40.73
|-6.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|343.21
|397.88
|-13.74%
|318.56
|+7.74%
|Operating Income
|150.39
|167.49
|-10.21%
|52.38
|+187.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|154.12
|183.73
|-16.12%
|62.2
|+147.78%
|Net Income
|113.4
|124.33
|-8.79%
|47.28
|+139.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.17
|1.29
|-9.3%
|0.49
|+138.78%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess