Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 139.85% YoY

Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 33.07% YoY & profit increased by 139.85% YoY

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live
Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Copper has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 12, 2024. The company reported an impressive year-over-year (YoY) growth with the topline increasing by 33.07% and the profit rising by a staggering 139.85%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.69%, and the profit decreased by 8.79%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a significant increase. On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the SG&A expenses rose by 32.98%, while the year-over-year (YoY) increase was 32.56%. This rise in expenses has impacted the operating income, which was down by 10.21% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 187.11% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Hindustan Copper stood at 1.17 for Q1, reflecting an increase of 138.78% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS is a positive indicator for the shareholders and demonstrates the company's ability to generate profit despite rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Copper has delivered a return of 4.63% in the last week, 25.65% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 10.63%. This consistent performance highlights the company's strong market position and investor confidence.

Hindustan Copper currently has a market capitalization of 29,276.65 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 415.8 and a 52-week low of 135.1, indicating significant volatility but also potential for high returns. As the company continues to grow its revenue and profit, investors are keeping a close watch on its future performance.

Hindustan Copper Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue493.6565.37-12.69%370.94+33.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.2262.58+32.98%62.78+32.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.0558.64-35.11%40.73-6.58%
Total Operating Expense343.21397.88-13.74%318.56+7.74%
Operating Income150.39167.49-10.21%52.38+187.11%
Net Income Before Taxes154.12183.73-16.12%62.2+147.78%
Net Income113.4124.33-8.79%47.28+139.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.171.29-9.3%0.49+138.78%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹113.4Cr
₹493.6Cr
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHindustan Copper Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 139.85% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    340.25
    11:40 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -1.05 (-0.31%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    246.00
    11:40 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    1.2 (0.49%)

    GAIL India

    232.10
    11:39 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Bandhan Bank

    193.00
    11:40 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -4.1 (-2.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Turbines

    757.65
    11:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    57.2 (8.17%)

    Inox Wind

    223.75
    11:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    15.25 (7.31%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,600.85
    11:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    307.85 (7.17%)

    Gujarat Pipavav Port

    246.20
    11:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    16.2 (7.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue