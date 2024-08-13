Hello User
Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 139.85% YoY

Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 139.85% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 33.07% YoY & profit increased by 139.85% YoY

Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Copper has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 12, 2024. The company reported an impressive year-over-year (YoY) growth with the topline increasing by 33.07% and the profit rising by a staggering 139.85%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.69%, and the profit decreased by 8.79%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a significant increase. On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the SG&A expenses rose by 32.98%, while the year-over-year (YoY) increase was 32.56%. This rise in expenses has impacted the operating income, which was down by 10.21% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 187.11% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Hindustan Copper stood at 1.17 for Q1, reflecting an increase of 138.78% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS is a positive indicator for the shareholders and demonstrates the company's ability to generate profit despite rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Copper has delivered a return of 4.63% in the last week, 25.65% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 10.63%. This consistent performance highlights the company's strong market position and investor confidence.

Hindustan Copper currently has a market capitalization of 29,276.65 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 415.8 and a 52-week low of 135.1, indicating significant volatility but also potential for high returns. As the company continues to grow its revenue and profit, investors are keeping a close watch on its future performance.

Hindustan Copper Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue493.6565.37-12.69%370.94+33.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.2262.58+32.98%62.78+32.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.0558.64-35.11%40.73-6.58%
Total Operating Expense343.21397.88-13.74%318.56+7.74%
Operating Income150.39167.49-10.21%52.38+187.11%
Net Income Before Taxes154.12183.73-16.12%62.2+147.78%
Net Income113.4124.33-8.79%47.28+139.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.171.29-9.3%0.49+138.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹113.4Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹493.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

