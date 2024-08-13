Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 139.85% YoY

Hindustan Copper Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Copper has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on August 12, 2024. The company reported an impressive year-over-year (YoY) growth with the topline increasing by 33.07% and the profit rising by a staggering 139.85%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.69%, and the profit decreased by 8.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a significant increase. On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the SG&A expenses rose by 32.98%, while the year-over-year (YoY) increase was 32.56%. This rise in expenses has impacted the operating income, which was down by 10.21% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 187.11% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Hindustan Copper stood at ₹1.17 for Q1, reflecting an increase of 138.78% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS is a positive indicator for the shareholders and demonstrates the company's ability to generate profit despite rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, Hindustan Copper has delivered a return of 4.63% in the last week, 25.65% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 10.63%. This consistent performance highlights the company's strong market position and investor confidence.

Hindustan Copper currently has a market capitalization of ₹29,276.65 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹415.8 and a 52-week low of ₹135.1, indicating significant volatility but also potential for high returns. As the company continues to grow its revenue and profit, investors are keeping a close watch on its future performance.

Hindustan Copper Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 493.6 565.37 -12.69% 370.94 +33.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.22 62.58 +32.98% 62.78 +32.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.05 58.64 -35.11% 40.73 -6.58% Total Operating Expense 343.21 397.88 -13.74% 318.56 +7.74% Operating Income 150.39 167.49 -10.21% 52.38 +187.11% Net Income Before Taxes 154.12 183.73 -16.12% 62.2 +147.78% Net Income 113.4 124.33 -8.79% 47.28 +139.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.17 1.29 -9.3% 0.49 +138.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹113.4Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹493.6Cr

