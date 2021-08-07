Hindustan Copper reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of ₹29.69 crore in the year-ago period, the state-run miner said in a filing to the BSE.

However, consolidated income of the company dropped to ₹278.73 crore in June quarter of this fiscal, compared to ₹441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines.

It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.