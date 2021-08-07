OPEN APP
Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises 54% to 46 cr

Hindustan Copper reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of 29.69 crore in the year-ago period, the state-run miner said in a filing to the BSE.

However, consolidated income of the company dropped to 278.73 crore in June quarter of this fiscal, compared to 441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines.

It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

