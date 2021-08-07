Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises 54% to 46 cr

Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises 54% to 46 cr

Premium
Hindustan Copper
1 min read . 05:17 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Hindustan Copper saw its consolidated income drop during April-June to 278.73 crore, as compared to 441.38 crore in the year-ago period

Hindustan Copper reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of 29.69 crore in the year-ago period, the state-run miner said in a filing to the BSE.

Hindustan Copper reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of 29.69 crore in the year-ago period, the state-run miner said in a filing to the BSE.

However, consolidated income of the company dropped to 278.73 crore in June quarter of this fiscal, compared to 441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

However, consolidated income of the company dropped to 278.73 crore in June quarter of this fiscal, compared to 441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines.

It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Adverse SC ruling sends Future back to the drawing boards

Premium

After Gandhi, Kalam and King, time for Governor Das to ...

Premium

What’s the ideal asset mix in retirement? Is it 70/30? 60/40?

Premium

India’s scooter EV revolution: Top 3 companies in the race

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!