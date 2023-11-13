Hindustan Copper Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 134.63% YOY
Hindustan Copper, a leading mining company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 10, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 79.79% year over year (YoY), while the profit saw a remarkable growth of 134.63% YoY.