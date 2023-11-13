Hindustan Copper Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 134.63% YOY

Hindustan Copper , a leading mining company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 10, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 79.79% year over year (YoY), while the profit saw a remarkable growth of 134.63% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hindustan Copper witnessed a modest growth in revenue, with a 2.82% increase. The profit also showed a positive trend, rising by 28.38% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

One of the key factors contributing to the company's improved performance was the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 6.42% QoQ, but decreased by 8.57% YoY.

Furthermore, Hindustan Copper reported a significant increase in operating income. The operating income was up by 44.27% QoQ and an impressive 450.4% YoY.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.63, marking a substantial increase of 133.33% YoY.

Looking at the company's recent stock performance, Hindustan Copper delivered a negative return of -1% in the last week. However, over a longer period, the stock has shown strong growth, with a return of 37.25% in the last 6 months and 31.61% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Hindustan Copper has a market capitalization of ₹13,949.32 Crores. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹174.75 and ₹93.85, respectively.

Hindustan Copper Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 381.4 370.94 +2.82% 212.14 +79.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.81 62.78 +6.42% 73.07 -8.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.59 40.73 +11.93% 50.3 -9.36% Total Operating Expense 305.83 318.56 -4% 198.41 +54.14% Operating Income 75.57 52.38 +44.27% 13.73 +450.4% Net Income Before Taxes 82.64 62.2 +32.86% 32.03 +158.01% Net Income 60.7 47.28 +28.38% 25.87 +134.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 0.49 +28.57% 0.27 +133.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹381.4Cr

