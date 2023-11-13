comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Copper Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 134.63% YOY
Hindustan Copper Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 134.63% YOY

Hindustan Copper Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 79.79% YoY & profit increased by 134.63% YoY

Hindustan Copper, a leading mining company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 10, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 79.79% year over year (YoY), while the profit saw a remarkable growth of 134.63% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hindustan Copper witnessed a modest growth in revenue, with a 2.82% increase. The profit also showed a positive trend, rising by 28.38% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

One of the key factors contributing to the company's improved performance was the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 6.42% QoQ, but decreased by 8.57% YoY.

Furthermore, Hindustan Copper reported a significant increase in operating income. The operating income was up by 44.27% QoQ and an impressive 450.4% YoY.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 0.63, marking a substantial increase of 133.33% YoY.

Looking at the company's recent stock performance, Hindustan Copper delivered a negative return of -1% in the last week. However, over a longer period, the stock has shown strong growth, with a return of 37.25% in the last 6 months and 31.61% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Hindustan Copper has a market capitalization of 13,949.32 Crores. The stock's 52-week high and low are 174.75 and 93.85, respectively.

Hindustan Copper Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue381.4370.94+2.82%212.14+79.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.8162.78+6.42%73.07-8.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.5940.73+11.93%50.3-9.36%
Total Operating Expense305.83318.56-4%198.41+54.14%
Operating Income75.5752.38+44.27%13.73+450.4%
Net Income Before Taxes82.6462.2+32.86%32.03+158.01%
Net Income60.747.28+28.38%25.87+134.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.630.49+28.57%0.27+133.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹381.4Cr

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
