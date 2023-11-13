Hindustan Copper Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 134.63% YOY
Hindustan Copper, a leading mining company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 10, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 79.79% year over year (YoY), while the profit saw a remarkable growth of 134.63% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Hindustan Copper witnessed a modest growth in revenue, with a 2.82% increase. The profit also showed a positive trend, rising by 28.38% quarter on quarter (QoQ).
One of the key factors contributing to the company's improved performance was the decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 6.42% QoQ, but decreased by 8.57% YoY.
Furthermore, Hindustan Copper reported a significant increase in operating income. The operating income was up by 44.27% QoQ and an impressive 450.4% YoY.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.63, marking a substantial increase of 133.33% YoY.
Looking at the company's recent stock performance, Hindustan Copper delivered a negative return of -1% in the last week. However, over a longer period, the stock has shown strong growth, with a return of 37.25% in the last 6 months and 31.61% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Hindustan Copper has a market capitalization of ₹13,949.32 Crores. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹174.75 and ₹93.85, respectively.
Hindustan Copper Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|381.4
|370.94
|+2.82%
|212.14
|+79.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.81
|62.78
|+6.42%
|73.07
|-8.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.59
|40.73
|+11.93%
|50.3
|-9.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|305.83
|318.56
|-4%
|198.41
|+54.14%
|Operating Income
|75.57
|52.38
|+44.27%
|13.73
|+450.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.64
|62.2
|+32.86%
|32.03
|+158.01%
|Net Income
|60.7
|47.28
|+28.38%
|25.87
|+134.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.63
|0.49
|+28.57%
|0.27
|+133.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹60.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹381.4Cr
