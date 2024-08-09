Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.55% YOY

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Fluorocarbons announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 0% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw a significant 58.55% year-on-year increase in profit.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Hindustan Fluorocarbons experienced a stagnant revenue growth but faced a 35% decline in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained stable with a 0% decline both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 45.3% sequentially and 8.19% year-on-year for Hindustan Fluorocarbons.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.13, marking a notable 62.5% increase from the previous year.
Over the last 1 week, Hindustan Fluorocarbons delivered a return of 3.81%. However, the company faced negative returns of -0.91% in the last 6 months and -0.24% year-to-date.
Currently, Hindustan Fluorocarbons holds a market capitalization of ₹40.55 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹23.74 and a low of ₹12.
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.3
|0.21
|+45.3%
|0.28
|+8.19%
|Operating Income
|-0.3
|-0.21
|-45.3%
|-0.28
|-8.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.26
|0.4
|-35%
|0.16
|+58.55%
|Net Income
|0.26
|0.4
|-35%
|0.16
|+58.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|0.2
|-35%
|0.08
|+62.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.26Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
