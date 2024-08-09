Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.55% YOY

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 58.55% YoY

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Fluorocarbons announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 0% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw a significant 58.55% year-on-year increase in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hindustan Fluorocarbons experienced a stagnant revenue growth but faced a 35% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained stable with a 0% decline both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 45.3% sequentially and 8.19% year-on-year for Hindustan Fluorocarbons.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.13, marking a notable 62.5% increase from the previous year.

Over the last 1 week, Hindustan Fluorocarbons delivered a return of 3.81%. However, the company faced negative returns of -0.91% in the last 6 months and -0.24% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Hindustan Fluorocarbons holds a market capitalization of ₹40.55 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹23.74 and a low of ₹12.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.3 0.21 +45.3% 0.28 +8.19% Operating Income -0.3 -0.21 -45.3% -0.28 -8.19% Net Income Before Taxes 0.26 0.4 -35% 0.16 +58.55% Net Income 0.26 0.4 -35% 0.16 +58.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 0.2 -35% 0.08 +62.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.26Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

