Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.55% YOY

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.55% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 58.55% YoY

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Fluorocarbons announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 0% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw a significant 58.55% year-on-year increase in profit.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Hindustan Fluorocarbons experienced a stagnant revenue growth but faced a 35% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained stable with a 0% decline both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 45.3% sequentially and 8.19% year-on-year for Hindustan Fluorocarbons.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.13, marking a notable 62.5% increase from the previous year.

Over the last 1 week, Hindustan Fluorocarbons delivered a return of 3.81%. However, the company faced negative returns of -0.91% in the last 6 months and -0.24% year-to-date.

Currently, Hindustan Fluorocarbons holds a market capitalization of 40.55 Cr with a 52-week high of 23.74 and a low of 12.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.30.21+45.3%0.28+8.19%
Operating Income-0.3-0.21-45.3%-0.28-8.19%
Net Income Before Taxes0.260.4-35%0.16+58.55%
Net Income0.260.4-35%0.16+58.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.130.2-35%0.08+62.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

