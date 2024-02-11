Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.35Cr, Revenue decreased by �% YoY

Hindustan Fluorocarbons declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the profit came at ₹0.35cr. It is noteworthy that Hindustan Fluorocarbons had declared a loss of ₹0.4cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by �% q-o-q & decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.28% q-o-q & increased by 62.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.18 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 190% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons has delivered a 3.52% return in the last 1 week, 38.83% return in the last 6 months, and 0.68% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Fluorocarbons has a market cap of ₹40.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹23.74 & ₹8.04 respectively.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -�% 0.02 -100% Total Operating Expense 0.17 0.21 -19.28% 0.44 -62.1% Operating Income -0.17 -0.21 +19.28% -0.44 +62.1% Net Income Before Taxes 0.35 0.31 +10.91% -0.4 +187.48% Net Income 0.35 0.31 +10.91% -0.4 +187.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 0.16 +12.5% -0.2 +190%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.35Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

