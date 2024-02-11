Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.35Cr, Revenue decreased by �% YoY

Hindustan Fluorocarbons declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the profit came at ₹0.35cr. It is noteworthy that Hindustan Fluorocarbons had declared a loss of ₹0.4cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by �% q-o-q & decreased by 100% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.28% q-o-q & increased by 62.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.18 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 190% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Fluorocarbons has delivered a 3.52% return in the last 1 week, 38.83% return in the last 6 months, and 0.68% YTD return.
Currently, Hindustan Fluorocarbons has a market cap of ₹40.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹23.74 & ₹8.04 respectively.
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-�%
|0.02
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.17
|0.21
|-19.28%
|0.44
|-62.1%
|Operating Income
|-0.17
|-0.21
|+19.28%
|-0.44
|+62.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.35
|0.31
|+10.91%
|-0.4
|+187.48%
|Net Income
|0.35
|0.31
|+10.91%
|-0.4
|+187.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.16
|+12.5%
|-0.2
|+190%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.35Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
