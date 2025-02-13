Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Fluorocarbons declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline that decreased by 0% year-over-year and a loss of ₹0.39 crore. This marks a significant decline from the profit of ₹0.35 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
The company's revenue also saw a decline of 0% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a stagnation in growth. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged, declining by 0% both quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year.
Operating income suffered a severe drop, down by 313.64% quarter-over-quarter and 435.29% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹-0.2, a decline of 211.11% compared to the previous year.
Hindustan Fluorocarbons has shown disappointing returns, with a -2.67% return over the last week, -29.88% over the last six months, and -11.47% year-to-date.
As of now, Hindustan Fluorocarbons holds a market capitalization of ₹28.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹22.59 and a low of ₹13.35.
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.91
|0.22
|+313.64%
|0.17
|+435.29%
|Operating Income
|-0.91
|-0.22
|-313.64%
|-0.17
|-435.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.39
|0.3
|-230%
|0.35
|-211.43%
|Net Income
|-0.39
|0.3
|-230%
|0.35
|-211.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.2
|0.15
|-233.33%
|0.18
|-211.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
