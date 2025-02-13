Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.39Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Fluorocarbons declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline that decreased by 0% year-over-year and a loss of ₹0.39 crore. This marks a significant decline from the profit of ₹0.35 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue also saw a decline of 0% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a stagnation in growth. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged, declining by 0% both quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year.

Operating income suffered a severe drop, down by 313.64% quarter-over-quarter and 435.29% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹-0.2, a decline of 211.11% compared to the previous year.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons has shown disappointing returns, with a -2.67% return over the last week, -29.88% over the last six months, and -11.47% year-to-date.

As of now, Hindustan Fluorocarbons holds a market capitalization of ₹28.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹22.59 and a low of ₹13.35.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.91 0.22 +313.64% 0.17 +435.29% Operating Income -0.91 -0.22 -313.64% -0.17 -435.29% Net Income Before Taxes -0.39 0.3 -230% 0.35 -211.43% Net Income -0.39 0.3 -230% 0.35 -211.43% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.2 0.15 -233.33% 0.18 -211.11%

