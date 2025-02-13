Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.39Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Fluorocarbons declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline that decreased by 0% year-over-year and a loss of 0.39 crore. This marks a significant decline from the profit of 0.35 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue also saw a decline of 0% compared to the previous quarter, indicating a stagnation in growth. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged, declining by 0% both quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Q3 Results

Operating income suffered a severe drop, down by 313.64% quarter-over-quarter and 435.29% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at -0.2, a decline of 211.11% compared to the previous year.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons has shown disappointing returns, with a -2.67% return over the last week, -29.88% over the last six months, and -11.47% year-to-date.

As of now, Hindustan Fluorocarbons holds a market capitalization of 28.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 22.59 and a low of 13.35.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.910.22+313.64%0.17+435.29%
Operating Income-0.91-0.22-313.64%-0.17-435.29%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.390.3-230%0.35-211.43%
Net Income-0.390.3-230%0.35-211.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.20.15-233.33%0.18-211.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.39Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
