Hindustan Hardy Spicer Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 190.28% YOY
Hindustan Hardy Spicer, a leading company in the automotive industry, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 18th October, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline increased by 14.64% YoY, indicating strong growth in the company's sales. Moreover, the profit rose by an impressive 190.28% YoY, highlighting the company's profitability.