Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 91.82% YOY

Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Media Ventures declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 3.79% and the profit dropping by 91.82% Year-on-Year.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 13.76% while the profit decreased by 95.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decrease of 1.57% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 16.32% Year-on-Year.
Operating income was down by 4.1% sequentially and decreased by 33.17% Year-on-Year for Hindustan Media Ventures.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.07, marking a significant 91.86% decrease compared to the previous year.
Hindustan Media Ventures delivered returns of 0.23% in the last week, -1.24% in the past 6 months, and 9.69% Year-to-Date.
Currently, the market capitalization of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹732.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹127.95 and ₹60 respectively.
Hindustan Media Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|162.18
|188.05
|-13.76%
|168.56
|-3.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|45.91
|46.64
|-1.57%
|39.47
|+16.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.36
|6.55
|-2.9%
|6.7
|-5.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|186.79
|211.69
|-11.76%
|187.04
|-0.13%
|Operating Income
|-24.61
|-23.64
|-4.1%
|-18.48
|-33.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.54
|-1.97
|+127.41%
|10.25
|-94.73%
|Net Income
|0.52
|10.74
|-95.16%
|6.36
|-91.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.07
|1.46
|-95.21%
|0.86
|-91.86%
