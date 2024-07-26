Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 91.82% YOY

Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.79% YoY & profit decreased by 91.82% YoY

Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Media Ventures declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 3.79% and the profit dropping by 91.82% Year-on-Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 13.76% while the profit decreased by 95.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decrease of 1.57% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 16.32% Year-on-Year.

Operating income was down by 4.1% sequentially and decreased by 33.17% Year-on-Year for Hindustan Media Ventures.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.07, marking a significant 91.86% decrease compared to the previous year.

Hindustan Media Ventures delivered returns of 0.23% in the last week, -1.24% in the past 6 months, and 9.69% Year-to-Date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the market capitalization of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹732.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹127.95 and ₹60 respectively.

Hindustan Media Ventures Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 162.18 188.05 -13.76% 168.56 -3.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 45.91 46.64 -1.57% 39.47 +16.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.36 6.55 -2.9% 6.7 -5.07% Total Operating Expense 186.79 211.69 -11.76% 187.04 -0.13% Operating Income -24.61 -23.64 -4.1% -18.48 -33.17% Net Income Before Taxes 0.54 -1.97 +127.41% 10.25 -94.73% Net Income 0.52 10.74 -95.16% 6.36 -91.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.07 1.46 -95.21% 0.86 -91.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.52Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹162.18Cr

