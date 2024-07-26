Hello User
Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 91.82% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Media Ventures Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Media Ventures declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 3.79% and the profit dropping by 91.82% Year-on-Year.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 13.76% while the profit decreased by 95.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decrease of 1.57% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 16.32% Year-on-Year.

Operating income was down by 4.1% sequentially and decreased by 33.17% Year-on-Year for Hindustan Media Ventures.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.07, marking a significant 91.86% decrease compared to the previous year.

Hindustan Media Ventures delivered returns of 0.23% in the last week, -1.24% in the past 6 months, and 9.69% Year-to-Date.

Currently, the market capitalization of Hindustan Media Ventures is 732.58 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 127.95 and 60 respectively.

Hindustan Media Ventures Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue162.18188.05-13.76%168.56-3.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total45.9146.64-1.57%39.47+16.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.366.55-2.9%6.7-5.07%
Total Operating Expense186.79211.69-11.76%187.04-0.13%
Operating Income-24.61-23.64-4.1%-18.48-33.17%
Net Income Before Taxes0.54-1.97+127.41%10.25-94.73%
Net Income0.5210.74-95.16%6.36-91.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.071.46-95.21%0.86-91.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.52Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹162.18Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

