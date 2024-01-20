Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 20.59% YoY

Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 20.59% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.76% YoY & loss increased by 20.59% YoY

Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hindustan Media Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the loss increased by 20.59% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.2% and the loss decreased by 87.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 5.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.84% q-o-q & increased by 0.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.11 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 22.22% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Media Ventures has delivered -0.82% return in the last 1 week, 59.17% return in the last 6 months, and 13.7% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Media Ventures has a market cap of 758.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 108.3 & 41.25 respectively.

Hindustan Media Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue182.95164.53+11.2%181.57+0.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.1340.87+3.08%40.04+5.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.716.7+0.15%9.46-29.07%
Total Operating Expense206.99191.8+7.92%205.71+0.62%
Operating Income-24.04-27.27+11.84%-24.14+0.41%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.87-14.51+87.11%-4.27+56.21%
Net Income-0.82-6.33+87.05%-0.68-20.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.11-0.86+87.21%-0.09-22.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.82Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹182.95Cr

