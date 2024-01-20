Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 20.59% YoY

Hindustan Media Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the loss increased by 20.59% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.2% and the loss decreased by 87.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 5.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.84% q-o-q & increased by 0.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.11 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 22.22% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Media Ventures has delivered -0.82% return in the last 1 week, 59.17% return in the last 6 months, and 13.7% YTD return.
Currently, Hindustan Media Ventures has a market cap of ₹758.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹108.3 & ₹41.25 respectively.
Hindustan Media Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|182.95
|164.53
|+11.2%
|181.57
|+0.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.13
|40.87
|+3.08%
|40.04
|+5.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.71
|6.7
|+0.15%
|9.46
|-29.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|206.99
|191.8
|+7.92%
|205.71
|+0.62%
|Operating Income
|-24.04
|-27.27
|+11.84%
|-24.14
|+0.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.87
|-14.51
|+87.11%
|-4.27
|+56.21%
|Net Income
|-0.82
|-6.33
|+87.05%
|-0.68
|-20.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.11
|-0.86
|+87.21%
|-0.09
|-22.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.82Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹182.95Cr
