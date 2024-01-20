Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 20.59% YoY

Hindustan Media Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 0.76% & the loss increased by 20.59% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.2% and the loss decreased by 87.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 5.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.84% q-o-q & increased by 0.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.11 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 22.22% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Media Ventures has delivered -0.82% return in the last 1 week, 59.17% return in the last 6 months, and 13.7% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Media Ventures has a market cap of ₹758.65 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹108.3 & ₹41.25 respectively.

Hindustan Media Ventures Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 182.95 164.53 +11.2% 181.57 +0.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.13 40.87 +3.08% 40.04 +5.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.71 6.7 +0.15% 9.46 -29.07% Total Operating Expense 206.99 191.8 +7.92% 205.71 +0.62% Operating Income -24.04 -27.27 +11.84% -24.14 +0.41% Net Income Before Taxes -1.87 -14.51 +87.11% -4.27 +56.21% Net Income -0.82 -6.33 +87.05% -0.68 -20.59% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.11 -0.86 +87.21% -0.09 -22.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.82Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹182.95Cr

