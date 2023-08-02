Hindustan Motors on Wednesday released its quarter results for June 2023 and said that it reported a decline in profit of ₹10 crore for Q1FY24, compared to ₹10.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The accumulated losses were brought down to ₹14.85.5 crore as of 31 March 2022 from ₹25,21.8 crore as of 31 March, 2017, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

Hindustan Motors shares traded 0.56% lower at ₹14.16 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

