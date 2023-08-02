comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Motors Q1 Results: Profit declines to 10 crore YoY
Back

Hindustan Motors on Wednesday released its quarter results for June 2023 and said that it reported a decline in profit of 10 crore for Q1FY24, compared to 10.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The accumulated losses were brought down to 14.85.5 crore as of 31 March 2022 from 25,21.8 crore as of 31 March, 2017, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing. 

Hindustan Motors shares traded 0.56% lower at 14.16 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout