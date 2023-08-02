Hindustan Motors Q1 Results: Profit declines to ₹10 crore YoY1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:08 PM IST
The accumulated losses of the was brought down to ₹14.85.5 crore as at 31 March 2022 from ₹25,21.8 crore as at 31 March, 2017, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.
Hindustan Motors on Wednesday released its quarter results for June 2023 and said that it reported a decline in profit of ₹10 crore for Q1FY24, compared to ₹10.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
