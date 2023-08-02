Hello User
Hindustan Motors Q1 Results: Profit declines to 10 crore YoY

Hindustan Motors Q1 Results: Profit declines to 10 crore YoY

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:08 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The accumulated losses of the was brought down to 14.85.5 crore as at 31 March 2022 from 25,21.8 crore as at 31 March, 2017, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

A file photo of Hindustan Motors’s Uttarpara plant in Kolkata for manufacturing Ambassador cars. Photo: Reuters

Hindustan Motors on Wednesday released its quarter results for June 2023 and said that it reported a decline in profit of 10 crore for Q1FY24, compared to 10.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The accumulated losses were brought down to 14.85.5 crore as of 31 March 2022 from 25,21.8 crore as of 31 March, 2017, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

Hindustan Motors shares traded 0.56% lower at 14.16 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:10 PM IST
