Hindustan Organic Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 31.79% YoY

Hindustan Organic Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.47% & the loss increased by 31.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.01% and the loss increased by 1176.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.42% q-o-q & increased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 133.23% q-o-q & decreased by 0.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.63 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 28.92% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Organic Chemicals has delivered -3.37% return in the last 1 week, 100.76% return in the last 6 months, and 1.56% YTD return.
Currently, Hindustan Organic Chemicals has a market cap of ₹389.47 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹65.95 & ₹20.65 respectively.
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|186.82
|188.73
|-1.01%
|173.83
|+7.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.09
|13.65
|-11.42%
|10.62
|+13.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.37
|0.36
|+2.29%
|0.3
|+22.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|190.51
|177.63
|+7.25%
|177.52
|+7.32%
|Operating Income
|-3.69
|11.1
|-133.23%
|-3.69
|-0.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-17.67
|-1.65
|-973.28%
|-13.69
|-29.02%
|Net Income
|-17.82
|-1.4
|-1176.17%
|-13.52
|-31.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.63
|-0.25
|-952%
|-2.04
|-28.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-17.82Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹186.82Cr
