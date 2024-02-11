Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Organic Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 31.79% YoY

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 31.79% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 7.47% YoY & Loss Increased by 31.79% YoY

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hindustan Organic Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.47% & the loss increased by 31.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.01% and the loss increased by 1176.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.42% q-o-q & increased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 133.23% q-o-q & decreased by 0.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.63 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 28.92% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals has delivered -3.37% return in the last 1 week, 100.76% return in the last 6 months, and 1.56% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Organic Chemicals has a market cap of 389.47 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 65.95 & 20.65 respectively.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue186.82188.73-1.01%173.83+7.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.0913.65-11.42%10.62+13.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.370.36+2.29%0.3+22.86%
Total Operating Expense190.51177.63+7.25%177.52+7.32%
Operating Income-3.6911.1-133.23%-3.69-0.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-17.67-1.65-973.28%-13.69-29.02%
Net Income-17.82-1.4-1176.17%-13.52-31.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.63-0.25-952%-2.04-28.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-17.82Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹186.82Cr

