Hindustan Organic Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 31.79% YoY

Hindustan Organic Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.47% & the loss increased by 31.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.01% and the loss increased by 1176.17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.42% q-o-q & increased by 13.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 133.23% q-o-q & decreased by 0.05% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-2.63 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 28.92% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals has delivered -3.37% return in the last 1 week, 100.76% return in the last 6 months, and 1.56% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Organic Chemicals has a market cap of ₹389.47 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹65.95 & ₹20.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 186.82 188.73 -1.01% 173.83 +7.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.09 13.65 -11.42% 10.62 +13.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.37 0.36 +2.29% 0.3 +22.86% Total Operating Expense 190.51 177.63 +7.25% 177.52 +7.32% Operating Income -3.69 11.1 -133.23% -3.69 -0.05% Net Income Before Taxes -17.67 -1.65 -973.28% -13.69 -29.02% Net Income -17.82 -1.4 -1176.17% -13.52 -31.79% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.63 -0.25 -952% -2.04 -28.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-17.82Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹186.82Cr

