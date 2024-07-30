Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 90.63% YOY

Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.49% & the profit decreased by 90.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.58% and the profit decreased by 76.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.14% q-o-q & decreased by 11.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 81.29% q-o-q & decreased by 92.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.98 for Q1 which decreased by 93.75% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered 9.91% return in the last 1 week, 26.37% return in last 6 months and 43.29% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of 81080.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 396.53 & 159.47 respectively.

As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 29 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue120943.3121653.27-0.58%119162.26+1.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total774.43902.02-14.14%871.76-11.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization1483.61632.23-9.11%1371.45+8.18%
Total Operating Expense120335.16118403.76+1.63%110757.61+8.65%
Operating Income608.143249.51-81.29%8404.65-92.76%
Net Income Before Taxes805.073124.28-74.23%8946.55-91%
Net Income633.942709.31-76.6%6765.5-90.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.9819.09-84.39%47.69-93.75%
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM IST
