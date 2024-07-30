Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 90.63% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.49% & the profit decreased by 90.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.58% and the profit decreased by 76.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.14% q-o-q & decreased by 11.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 81.29% q-o-q & decreased by 92.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.98 for Q1 which decreased by 93.75% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered 9.91% return in the last 1 week, 26.37% return in last 6 months and 43.29% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹81080.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹396.53 & ₹159.47 respectively.

As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 29 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 120943.3 121653.27 -0.58% 119162.26 +1.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 774.43 902.02 -14.14% 871.76 -11.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 1483.6 1632.23 -9.11% 1371.45 +8.18% Total Operating Expense 120335.16 118403.76 +1.63% 110757.61 +8.65% Operating Income 608.14 3249.51 -81.29% 8404.65 -92.76% Net Income Before Taxes 805.07 3124.28 -74.23% 8946.55 -91% Net Income 633.94 2709.31 -76.6% 6765.5 -90.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.98 19.09 -84.39% 47.69 -93.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹633.94Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹120943.3Cr

