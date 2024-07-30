Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 90.63% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.49% & the profit decreased by 90.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.58% and the profit decreased by 76.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.14% q-o-q & decreased by 11.16% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 81.29% q-o-q & decreased by 92.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.98 for Q1 which decreased by 93.75% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered 9.91% return in the last 1 week, 26.37% return in last 6 months and 43.29% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹81080.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹396.53 & ₹159.47 respectively.
As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 29 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|120943.3
|121653.27
|-0.58%
|119162.26
|+1.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|774.43
|902.02
|-14.14%
|871.76
|-11.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1483.6
|1632.23
|-9.11%
|1371.45
|+8.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|120335.16
|118403.76
|+1.63%
|110757.61
|+8.65%
|Operating Income
|608.14
|3249.51
|-81.29%
|8404.65
|-92.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|805.07
|3124.28
|-74.23%
|8946.55
|-91%
|Net Income
|633.94
|2709.31
|-76.6%
|6765.5
|-90.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.98
|19.09
|-84.39%
|47.69
|-93.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹633.94Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹120943.3Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar