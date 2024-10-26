Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.55% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a troubling financial performance. The company's topline showed a modest increase of 5.45% year-over-year, yet the profit plummeted by a staggering 97.55% compared to the same quarter last year.
When examining the performance against the previous quarter, the revenue reflected a decline of 10.48%, while profit experienced a significant drop of 77.49%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's profitability and overall market position.
Despite these challenges, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline, decreasing by 1.59% quarter-over-quarter and 9.63% year-over-year, indicating some efforts to control costs.
The operating income, however, showed a contrasting trend, rising by 95.91% compared to the previous quarter, but was down 82.96% year-over-year, further highlighting the volatility in Hindustan Petroleum's earnings.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.67, marking a dramatic decrease of 98.37% year-over-year, which is alarming for shareholders and potential investors alike.
In terms of market performance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered a -6.6% return in the last week, though it has seen a substantial 23.6% return over the past six months and a notable 52.2% year-to-date return, signaling a mixed outlook.
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹86123.62 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹457.15 and a low of ₹159.47, indicating significant fluctuations in its stock price over the year.
Analyst sentiment is varied; as of 26 Oct, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 6 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 5 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, suggesting uncertainty among market experts regarding the company's future performance.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108267.59
|120943.3
|-10.48%
|102669.31
|+5.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|762.09
|774.43
|-1.59%
|843.33
|-9.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1529.54
|1483.6
|+3.1%
|1247.31
|+22.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|107076.18
|120335.16
|-11.02%
|95676.61
|+11.91%
|Operating Income
|1191.41
|608.14
|+95.91%
|6992.7
|-82.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|348.19
|805.07
|-56.75%
|7443
|-95.32%
|Net Income
|142.67
|633.94
|-77.49%
|5826.96
|-97.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.67
|2.98
|-77.52%
|41.08
|-98.37%
