Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.55% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.45% YoY & profit decreased by 97.55% YoY.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a troubling financial performance. The company's topline showed a modest increase of 5.45% year-over-year, yet the profit plummeted by a staggering 97.55% compared to the same quarter last year.

When examining the performance against the previous quarter, the revenue reflected a decline of 10.48%, while profit experienced a significant drop of 77.49%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's profitability and overall market position.

Despite these challenges, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline, decreasing by 1.59% quarter-over-quarter and 9.63% year-over-year, indicating some efforts to control costs.

The operating income, however, showed a contrasting trend, rising by 95.91% compared to the previous quarter, but was down 82.96% year-over-year, further highlighting the volatility in Hindustan Petroleum's earnings.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.67, marking a dramatic decrease of 98.37% year-over-year, which is alarming for shareholders and potential investors alike.

In terms of market performance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered a -6.6% return in the last week, though it has seen a substantial 23.6% return over the past six months and a notable 52.2% year-to-date return, signaling a mixed outlook.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 86123.62 Cr, with a 52-week high of 457.15 and a low of 159.47, indicating significant fluctuations in its stock price over the year.

Analyst sentiment is varied; as of 26 Oct, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 6 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 5 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, suggesting uncertainty among market experts regarding the company's future performance.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108267.59120943.3-10.48%102669.31+5.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total762.09774.43-1.59%843.33-9.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization1529.541483.6+3.1%1247.31+22.63%
Total Operating Expense107076.18120335.16-11.02%95676.61+11.91%
Operating Income1191.41608.14+95.91%6992.7-82.96%
Net Income Before Taxes348.19805.07-56.75%7443-95.32%
Net Income142.67633.94-77.49%5826.96-97.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.672.98-77.52%41.08-98.37%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹142.67Cr
₹108267.59Cr
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.55% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.