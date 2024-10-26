Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.55% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a troubling financial performance. The company's topline showed a modest increase of 5.45% year-over-year, yet the profit plummeted by a staggering 97.55% compared to the same quarter last year.

When examining the performance against the previous quarter, the revenue reflected a decline of 10.48%, while profit experienced a significant drop of 77.49%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's profitability and overall market position.

Despite these challenges, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline, decreasing by 1.59% quarter-over-quarter and 9.63% year-over-year, indicating some efforts to control costs.

The operating income, however, showed a contrasting trend, rising by 95.91% compared to the previous quarter, but was down 82.96% year-over-year, further highlighting the volatility in Hindustan Petroleum's earnings.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.67, marking a dramatic decrease of 98.37% year-over-year, which is alarming for shareholders and potential investors alike.

In terms of market performance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered a -6.6% return in the last week, though it has seen a substantial 23.6% return over the past six months and a notable 52.2% year-to-date return, signaling a mixed outlook.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹86123.62 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹457.15 and a low of ₹159.47, indicating significant fluctuations in its stock price over the year.

Analyst sentiment is varied; as of 26 Oct, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 6 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 5 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, suggesting uncertainty among market experts regarding the company's future performance.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108267.59 120943.3 -10.48% 102669.31 +5.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 762.09 774.43 -1.59% 843.33 -9.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 1529.54 1483.6 +3.1% 1247.31 +22.63% Total Operating Expense 107076.18 120335.16 -11.02% 95676.61 +11.91% Operating Income 1191.41 608.14 +95.91% 6992.7 -82.96% Net Income Before Taxes 348.19 805.07 -56.75% 7443 -95.32% Net Income 142.67 633.94 -77.49% 5826.96 -97.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.67 2.98 -77.52% 41.08 -98.37%