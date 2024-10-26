Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.55% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 97.55% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.45% YoY & profit decreased by 97.55% YoY.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q2 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, revealing a troubling financial performance. The company's topline showed a modest increase of 5.45% year-over-year, yet the profit plummeted by a staggering 97.55% compared to the same quarter last year.

When examining the performance against the previous quarter, the revenue reflected a decline of 10.48%, while profit experienced a significant drop of 77.49%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's profitability and overall market position.

Despite these challenges, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline, decreasing by 1.59% quarter-over-quarter and 9.63% year-over-year, indicating some efforts to control costs.

The operating income, however, showed a contrasting trend, rising by 95.91% compared to the previous quarter, but was down 82.96% year-over-year, further highlighting the volatility in Hindustan Petroleum's earnings.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.67, marking a dramatic decrease of 98.37% year-over-year, which is alarming for shareholders and potential investors alike.

In terms of market performance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered a -6.6% return in the last week, though it has seen a substantial 23.6% return over the past six months and a notable 52.2% year-to-date return, signaling a mixed outlook.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 86123.62 Cr, with a 52-week high of 457.15 and a low of 159.47, indicating significant fluctuations in its stock price over the year.

Analyst sentiment is varied; as of 26 Oct, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 6 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 5 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 7 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, suggesting uncertainty among market experts regarding the company's future performance.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108267.59120943.3-10.48%102669.31+5.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total762.09774.43-1.59%843.33-9.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization1529.541483.6+3.1%1247.31+22.63%
Total Operating Expense107076.18120335.16-11.02%95676.61+11.91%
Operating Income1191.41608.14+95.91%6992.7-82.96%
Net Income Before Taxes348.19805.07-56.75%7443-95.32%
Net Income142.67633.94-77.49%5826.96-97.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.672.98-77.52%41.08-98.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹142.67Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹108267.59Cr

