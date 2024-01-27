Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.46% YoY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.46% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.96% YoY & profit increased by 60.46% YoY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 27 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.96% & the profit increased by 60.46% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.4% and the profit decreased by 87.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 17.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 88.35% q-o-q & decreased by 14.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 60.19% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered -5.28% return in the last 1 week, 48.13% return in the last 6 months, and 7.95% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of 61082.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 477 & 211.65 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue118484.3102669.31+15.4%116211.37+1.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total852.63843.33+1.1%727.03+17.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization1345.441247.31+7.87%1122.82+19.83%
Total Operating Expense117669.3395676.61+22.99%115257.67+2.09%
Operating Income814.976992.7-88.35%953.7-14.55%
Net Income Before Taxes986.447443-86.75%421.62+133.96%
Net Income712.845826.96-87.77%444.26+60.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.0341.08-87.76%3.14+60.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹712.84Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹118484.3Cr

