Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.46% YoY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 27 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.96% & the profit increased by 60.46% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.4% and the profit decreased by 87.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 17.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 88.35% q-o-q & decreased by 14.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 60.19% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered -5.28% return in the last 1 week, 48.13% return in the last 6 months, and 7.95% YTD return.
Currently, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹61082.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹477 & ₹211.65 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|118484.3
|102669.31
|+15.4%
|116211.37
|+1.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|852.63
|843.33
|+1.1%
|727.03
|+17.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1345.44
|1247.31
|+7.87%
|1122.82
|+19.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|117669.33
|95676.61
|+22.99%
|115257.67
|+2.09%
|Operating Income
|814.97
|6992.7
|-88.35%
|953.7
|-14.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|986.44
|7443
|-86.75%
|421.62
|+133.96%
|Net Income
|712.84
|5826.96
|-87.77%
|444.26
|+60.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.03
|41.08
|-87.76%
|3.14
|+60.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹712.84Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹118484.3Cr
