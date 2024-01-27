Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.46% YoY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 27 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.96% & the profit increased by 60.46% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.4% and the profit decreased by 87.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 17.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 88.35% q-o-q & decreased by 14.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 60.19% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered -5.28% return in the last 1 week, 48.13% return in the last 6 months, and 7.95% YTD return.

Currently, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹61082.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹477 & ₹211.65 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 118484.3 102669.31 +15.4% 116211.37 +1.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 852.63 843.33 +1.1% 727.03 +17.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 1345.44 1247.31 +7.87% 1122.82 +19.83% Total Operating Expense 117669.33 95676.61 +22.99% 115257.67 +2.09% Operating Income 814.97 6992.7 -88.35% 953.7 -14.55% Net Income Before Taxes 986.44 7443 -86.75% 421.62 +133.96% Net Income 712.84 5826.96 -87.77% 444.26 +60.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.03 41.08 -87.76% 3.14 +60.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹712.84Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹118484.3Cr

