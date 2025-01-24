Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 256.83% YoY. Profit at ₹2543.65 crore and revenue at ₹119038.75 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.95% and the profit increased by 1682.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.49% q-o-q & increased by 13.06% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 312.02% q-o-q & increased by 502.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.95 for Q3 which increased by 256.72% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered 1.09% return in the last 1 week, -3.12% return in last 6 months and -11.41% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹77048.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹457.15 & ₹277.67 respectively.

As of 24 Jan, 2025 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 119038.75 108267.59 +9.95% 118484.3 +0.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 963.96 762.09 +26.49% 852.63 +13.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 1517.72 1529.54 -0.77% 1345.44 +12.8% Total Operating Expense 114129.93 107076.18 +6.59% 117669.33 -3.01% Operating Income 4908.82 1191.41 +312.02% 814.97 +502.33% Net Income Before Taxes 3508.66 348.19 +907.69% 986.44 +255.69% Net Income 2543.65 142.67 +1682.89% 712.84 +256.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.95 0.67 +1683.58% 3.35 +256.72%