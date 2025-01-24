Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 256.83% YoY. Profit at ₹2543.65 crore and revenue at ₹119038.75 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.95% and the profit increased by 1682.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.49% q-o-q & increased by 13.06% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 312.02% q-o-q & increased by 502.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.95 for Q3 which increased by 256.72% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered 1.09% return in the last 1 week, -3.12% return in last 6 months and -11.41% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹77048.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹457.15 & ₹277.67 respectively.
As of 24 Jan, 2025 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|119038.75
|108267.59
|+9.95%
|118484.3
|+0.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|963.96
|762.09
|+26.49%
|852.63
|+13.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1517.72
|1529.54
|-0.77%
|1345.44
|+12.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|114129.93
|107076.18
|+6.59%
|117669.33
|-3.01%
|Operating Income
|4908.82
|1191.41
|+312.02%
|814.97
|+502.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3508.66
|348.19
|+907.69%
|986.44
|+255.69%
|Net Income
|2543.65
|142.67
|+1682.89%
|712.84
|+256.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.95
|0.67
|+1683.58%
|3.35
|+256.72%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.