Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 256.83% YOY, profit at ₹2543.65 crore and revenue at ₹119038.75 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 256.83% YoY. Profit at 2543.65 crore and revenue at 119038.75 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.95% and the profit increased by 1682.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.49% q-o-q & increased by 13.06% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 312.02% q-o-q & increased by 502.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.95 for Q3 which increased by 256.72% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered 1.09% return in the last 1 week, -3.12% return in last 6 months and -11.41% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of 77048.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of 457.15 & 277.67 respectively.

As of 24 Jan, 2025 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025 was to Hold.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue119038.75108267.59+9.95%118484.3+0.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total963.96762.09+26.49%852.63+13.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization1517.721529.54-0.77%1345.44+12.8%
Total Operating Expense114129.93107076.18+6.59%117669.33-3.01%
Operating Income4908.821191.41+312.02%814.97+502.33%
Net Income Before Taxes3508.66348.19+907.69%986.44+255.69%
Net Income2543.65142.67+1682.89%712.84+256.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.950.67+1683.58%3.35+256.72%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
