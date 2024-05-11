Hello User
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.91% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.91% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.18% YoY & profit decreased by 24.91% YoY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.18% & the profit decreased by 24.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.67% and the profit increased by 280.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 298.73% q-o-q & decreased by 16.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.09 for Q4 which decreased by 24.96% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered -6.09% return in the last 1 week, 67.59% return in last 6 months and 25.6% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of 71069.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of 594.8 & 239.2 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue121653.27118484.3+2.67%114573.31+6.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total902.02852.63+5.79%811.7+11.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization1632.231345.44+21.32%1237.83+31.86%
Total Operating Expense118403.76117669.33+0.62%110681.4+6.98%
Operating Income3249.51814.97+298.73%3891.91-16.51%
Net Income Before Taxes3124.28986.44+216.72%4712.87-33.71%
Net Income2709.31712.84+280.07%3608.32-24.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.095.03+279.52%25.44-24.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2709.31Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹121653.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

