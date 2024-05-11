Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.91% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.18% & the profit decreased by 24.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.67% and the profit increased by 280.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 298.73% q-o-q & decreased by 16.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.09 for Q4 which decreased by 24.96% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered -6.09% return in the last 1 week, 67.59% return in last 6 months and 25.6% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹71069.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹594.8 & ₹239.2 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|121653.27
|118484.3
|+2.67%
|114573.31
|+6.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|902.02
|852.63
|+5.79%
|811.7
|+11.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1632.23
|1345.44
|+21.32%
|1237.83
|+31.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|118403.76
|117669.33
|+0.62%
|110681.4
|+6.98%
|Operating Income
|3249.51
|814.97
|+298.73%
|3891.91
|-16.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3124.28
|986.44
|+216.72%
|4712.87
|-33.71%
|Net Income
|2709.31
|712.84
|+280.07%
|3608.32
|-24.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.09
|5.03
|+279.52%
|25.44
|-24.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2709.31Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹121653.27Cr
