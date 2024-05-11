Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 24.91% YOY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.18% & the profit decreased by 24.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.67% and the profit increased by 280.07%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 298.73% q-o-q & decreased by 16.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹19.09 for Q4 which decreased by 24.96% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has delivered -6.09% return in the last 1 week, 67.59% return in last 6 months and 25.6% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹71069.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹594.8 & ₹239.2 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 121653.27 118484.3 +2.67% 114573.31 +6.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 902.02 852.63 +5.79% 811.7 +11.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 1632.23 1345.44 +21.32% 1237.83 +31.86% Total Operating Expense 118403.76 117669.33 +0.62% 110681.4 +6.98% Operating Income 3249.51 814.97 +298.73% 3891.91 -16.51% Net Income Before Taxes 3124.28 986.44 +216.72% 4712.87 -33.71% Net Income 2709.31 712.84 +280.07% 3608.32 -24.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.09 5.03 +279.52% 25.44 -24.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2709.31Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹121653.27Cr

