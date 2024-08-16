Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.08% YoY

Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Tin Works declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a decline in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The topline decreased by 8.84%, while the profit saw a significant drop of 27.08% YoY. In contrast, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.78% even though the profit decreased by 45.72%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.06% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 10.97% YoY. This uptick in expenses has been a contributing factor to the reduced profitability.

Operating income showed a mixed performance with a substantial increase of 240.72% QoQ but a sharp decline of 56.5% YoY. This indicates a volatile operating environment for Hindustan Tin Works.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.44, which marks a decrease of 22.58% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS is a reflection of the overall reduced profitability.

From a stock performance perspective, Hindustan Tin Works has delivered a -5.58% return in the last week, -1.17% return over the last six months, and a marginal 0.43% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hindustan Tin Works has a market capitalization of ₹193.6 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹248.85 and a 52-week low of ₹110, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Hindustan Tin Works Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 106.89 87.77 +21.78% 117.25 -8.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.55 9.09 +5.06% 8.6 +10.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.01 2.16 -6.79% 2.06 -2.61% Total Operating Expense 104.05 89.79 +15.88% 110.72 -6.02% Operating Income 2.84 -2.02 +240.72% 6.53 -56.5% Net Income Before Taxes 2.28 1.93 +18.02% 5.37 -57.51% Net Income 1.64 3.02 -45.72% 2.25 -27.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.44 3.01 -52.16% 1.86 -22.58%