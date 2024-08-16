Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.08% YoY

Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Tin Works declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a decline in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The topline decreased by 8.84%, while the profit saw a significant drop of 27.08% YoY. In contrast, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.78% even though the profit decreased by 45.72%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.06% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 10.97% YoY. This uptick in expenses has been a contributing factor to the reduced profitability.
Operating income showed a mixed performance with a substantial increase of 240.72% QoQ but a sharp decline of 56.5% YoY. This indicates a volatile operating environment for Hindustan Tin Works.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.44, which marks a decrease of 22.58% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS is a reflection of the overall reduced profitability.
From a stock performance perspective, Hindustan Tin Works has delivered a -5.58% return in the last week, -1.17% return over the last six months, and a marginal 0.43% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Hindustan Tin Works has a market capitalization of ₹193.6 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹248.85 and a 52-week low of ₹110, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Hindustan Tin Works Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|106.89
|87.77
|+21.78%
|117.25
|-8.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.55
|9.09
|+5.06%
|8.6
|+10.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.01
|2.16
|-6.79%
|2.06
|-2.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|104.05
|89.79
|+15.88%
|110.72
|-6.02%
|Operating Income
|2.84
|-2.02
|+240.72%
|6.53
|-56.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.28
|1.93
|+18.02%
|5.37
|-57.51%
|Net Income
|1.64
|3.02
|-45.72%
|2.25
|-27.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.44
|3.01
|-52.16%
|1.86
|-22.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.64Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹106.89Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar