Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.08% YoY

Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.08% YoY

Livemint

Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.84% YoY & profit decreased by 27.08% YoY

Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live

Hindustan Tin Works Q1 Results Live : Hindustan Tin Works declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a decline in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The topline decreased by 8.84%, while the profit saw a significant drop of 27.08% YoY. In contrast, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.78% even though the profit decreased by 45.72%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.06% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 10.97% YoY. This uptick in expenses has been a contributing factor to the reduced profitability.

Operating income showed a mixed performance with a substantial increase of 240.72% QoQ but a sharp decline of 56.5% YoY. This indicates a volatile operating environment for Hindustan Tin Works.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.44, which marks a decrease of 22.58% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in EPS is a reflection of the overall reduced profitability.

From a stock performance perspective, Hindustan Tin Works has delivered a -5.58% return in the last week, -1.17% return over the last six months, and a marginal 0.43% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hindustan Tin Works has a market capitalization of 193.6 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 248.85 and a 52-week low of 110, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Hindustan Tin Works Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.8987.77+21.78%117.25-8.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.559.09+5.06%8.6+10.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.012.16-6.79%2.06-2.61%
Total Operating Expense104.0589.79+15.88%110.72-6.02%
Operating Income2.84-2.02+240.72%6.53-56.5%
Net Income Before Taxes2.281.93+18.02%5.37-57.51%
Net Income1.643.02-45.72%2.25-27.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.443.01-52.16%1.86-22.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.64Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹106.89Cr

