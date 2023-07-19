Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Unilever Q1 Result Preview: Net profit may rise by 16% YoY; Volume growth pegged at 6%

Hindustan Unilever Q1 Result Preview: Net profit may rise by 16% YoY; Volume growth pegged at 6%

2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • Hindustan Unilever’s revenue in Q1FY24 is likely to be around 15,550 crore, witnessing a growth of 9% YoY with 4% realisation growth.

HUL’s volume growth for the quarter is pegged at 6%, as per analysts.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the FMCG giant, is expected to report net profit of 2,674 crore in the first quarter of FY24.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the FMCG giant, is expected to report net profit of 2,674 crore in the first quarter of FY24.

The company’s bottomline is likely to see a growth of around 16% year-on-year (YoY) and 8% quarter-on–quarter (QoQ).

The company’s bottomline is likely to see a growth of around 16% year-on-year (YoY) and 8% quarter-on–quarter (QoQ).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Hindustan Unilever’s revenue in Q1FY24 is likely to be around 15,550 crore, witnessing a growth of 9% YoY with 4% realisation growth. Volume growth for the quarter is pegged at 6%, as per analysts.

During the quarter ended June 2023, the urban market continues to lead growth while rural is also showing signs of improvement in demand both sequentially and yearly, as FMCG companies have started to pass on the benefits of lower commodity costs to consumers.

Also Read: Tata Coffee Q1 results: Total income grows 6% in Q1FY24, driven by strong performance in Vietnam and India

At the operating level, Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) may rise 13% YoY in the April-June quarter to 3,687 crore.

The company’s EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 90 basis points YoY to 23.7%, helped by lowering commodity inflation. However, margin is likely to remain stable sequentially.

HUL may see moderate growth in the homecare segment at 13%, beauty and personal care (BPC) segment at 8%, and Food business at 4%, on the back of price cuts taken in the laundry and soaps portfolio.

Also Read: Bank of Maharashtra Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 95% YoY to 882 crore; asset quality improves

Going ahead, analysts believe Improvement in rural business, recovery in personal care and outlook on discretionary consumption and out-of-home demand will be key monitorables.

Moreover, pricing actions and new launches strategy of Hindustan Unilever, along with sustainability of cost-saving initiatives will also be under focus.

Hindustan Unilever share price has risen just by 4% in the last one year period.

On Wednesday, shares of Hindustan Unilever ended 0.52% lower at 2,669.35 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.