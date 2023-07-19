Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the FMCG giant, is expected to report net profit of ₹2,674 crore in the first quarter of FY24.
The company’s bottomline is likely to see a growth of around 16% year-on-year (YoY) and 8% quarter-on–quarter (QoQ).
Hindustan Unilever’s revenue in Q1FY24 is likely to be around ₹15,550 crore, witnessing a growth of 9% YoY with 4% realisation growth. Volume growth for the quarter is pegged at 6%, as per analysts.
During the quarter ended June 2023, the urban market continues to lead growth while rural is also showing signs of improvement in demand both sequentially and yearly, as FMCG companies have started to pass on the benefits of lower commodity costs to consumers.
At the operating level, Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) may rise 13% YoY in the April-June quarter to ₹3,687 crore.
The company’s EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 90 basis points YoY to 23.7%, helped by lowering commodity inflation. However, margin is likely to remain stable sequentially.
HUL may see moderate growth in the homecare segment at 13%, beauty and personal care (BPC) segment at 8%, and Food business at 4%, on the back of price cuts taken in the laundry and soaps portfolio.
Going ahead, analysts believe Improvement in rural business, recovery in personal care and outlook on discretionary consumption and out-of-home demand will be key monitorables.
Moreover, pricing actions and new launches strategy of Hindustan Unilever, along with sustainability of cost-saving initiatives will also be under focus.
Hindustan Unilever share price has risen just by 4% in the last one year period.
On Wednesday, shares of Hindustan Unilever ended 0.52% lower at ₹2,669.35 apiece on the BSE.
