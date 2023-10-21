Hindustan Unilever Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 0.34% YOY
Hindustan Unilever Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.16% YoY & profit decreased by 0.34% YoY
Hindustan Unilever Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.16% YoY & profit decreased by 0.34% YoY
Hindustan Unilever declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 3.16% & the profit decreased by 0.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.82% and the profit increased by 3.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.48% q-o-q & increased by 38.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 11.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.32 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.18% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Unilever has delivered -0.35% return in the last 1 week, 2.23% return in last 6 months and -0.51% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of ₹598699.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.65 & ₹2393 respectively.
As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 41 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
Hindustan Unilever Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15623
|15496
|+0.82%
|15144
|+3.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2508
|2210
|+13.48%
|1811
|+38.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|297
|286
|+3.85%
|272
|+9.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|12128
|12154
|-0.21%
|12000
|+1.07%
|Operating Income
|3495
|3342
|+4.58%
|3144
|+11.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3588
|3474
|+3.28%
|3259
|+10.1%
|Net Income
|2656
|2554
|+3.99%
|2665
|-0.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.32
|10.99
|+3%
|11.45
|-1.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2656Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹15623Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!