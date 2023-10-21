Hindustan Unilever Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 0.34% YOY

Hindustan Unilever declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 3.16% & the profit decreased by 0.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.82% and the profit increased by 3.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.48% q-o-q & increased by 38.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 11.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.32 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.18% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Unilever has delivered -0.35% return in the last 1 week, 2.23% return in last 6 months and -0.51% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of ₹598699.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.65 & ₹2393 respectively.

As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 41 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Hindustan Unilever Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15623 15496 +0.82% 15144 +3.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2508 2210 +13.48% 1811 +38.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 297 286 +3.85% 272 +9.19% Total Operating Expense 12128 12154 -0.21% 12000 +1.07% Operating Income 3495 3342 +4.58% 3144 +11.16% Net Income Before Taxes 3588 3474 +3.28% 3259 +10.1% Net Income 2656 2554 +3.99% 2665 -0.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.32 10.99 +3% 11.45 -1.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2656Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹15623Cr

