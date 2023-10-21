Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 0.34% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.16% YoY & profit decreased by 0.34% YoY

Hindustan Unilever Q2 FY24 Results

Hindustan Unilever declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 3.16% & the profit decreased by 0.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.82% and the profit increased by 3.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.48% q-o-q & increased by 38.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 11.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.32 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 1.18% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Unilever has delivered -0.35% return in the last 1 week, 2.23% return in last 6 months and -0.51% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of 598699.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2769.65 & 2393 respectively.

As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 41 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Hindustan Unilever Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1562315496+0.82%15144+3.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25082210+13.48%1811+38.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization297286+3.85%272+9.19%
Total Operating Expense1212812154-0.21%12000+1.07%
Operating Income34953342+4.58%3144+11.16%
Net Income Before Taxes35883474+3.28%3259+10.1%
Net Income26562554+3.99%2665-0.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.3210.99+3%11.45-1.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2656Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹15623Cr

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
