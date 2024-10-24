Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.45% YOY

Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.94% YoY & profit decreased by 2.45% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live
Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live

Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live : Hindustan Unilever declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.94% year-on-year, while profit saw a decline of 2.45%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.39%, but profit decreased by 0.73%.

The company also reported a notable decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter and 7.38% year-on-year. This reduction in costs may provide some relief amid the profit dip.

Operating income for Hindustan Unilever was up by 2.14% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a decrease of 1.6% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 11.08, marking a 2.08% drop compared to the same period last year.

In the last week, Hindustan Unilever has delivered a return of -4.38%, but over the past six months, it has achieved a return of 17.66%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a marginal decline of -0.17%. Currently, Hindustan Unilever boasts a market capitalization of 624,826.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 3035 and a low of 2172.05.

As of 24 October 2024, out of 37 analysts covering Hindustan Unilever, 6 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 11 have given a Hold rating, 12 have recommended a Buy, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, indicating a generally optimistic outlook among market analysts.

Hindustan Unilever Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1592615707+1.39%15623+1.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23232337-0.6%2508-7.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization338329+2.74%297+13.8%
Total Operating Expense1248712340+1.19%12128+2.96%
Operating Income34393367+2.14%3495-1.6%
Net Income Before Taxes35423529+0.37%3588-1.28%
Net Income25912610-0.73%2656-2.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.0811.26-1.61%11.32-2.08%
FAQs
₹2591Cr
₹15926Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.45% YOY

