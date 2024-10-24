Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.45% YOY

Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live : Hindustan Unilever declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.94% year-on-year, while profit saw a decline of 2.45%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.39%, but profit decreased by 0.73%.

The company also reported a notable decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter and 7.38% year-on-year. This reduction in costs may provide some relief amid the profit dip.

Operating income for Hindustan Unilever was up by 2.14% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a decrease of 1.6% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.08, marking a 2.08% drop compared to the same period last year.

In the last week, Hindustan Unilever has delivered a return of -4.38%, but over the past six months, it has achieved a return of 17.66%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a marginal decline of -0.17%. Currently, Hindustan Unilever boasts a market capitalization of ₹624,826.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3035 and a low of ₹2172.05.

As of 24 October 2024, out of 37 analysts covering Hindustan Unilever, 6 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 11 have given a Hold rating, 12 have recommended a Buy, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, indicating a generally optimistic outlook among market analysts.

Hindustan Unilever Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15926 15707 +1.39% 15623 +1.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2323 2337 -0.6% 2508 -7.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 338 329 +2.74% 297 +13.8% Total Operating Expense 12487 12340 +1.19% 12128 +2.96% Operating Income 3439 3367 +2.14% 3495 -1.6% Net Income Before Taxes 3542 3529 +0.37% 3588 -1.28% Net Income 2591 2610 -0.73% 2656 -2.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.08 11.26 -1.61% 11.32 -2.08%