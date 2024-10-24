Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 2.45% YOY

Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Live : Hindustan Unilever declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.94% year-on-year, while profit saw a decline of 2.45%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.39%, but profit decreased by 0.73%.
The company also reported a notable decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter and 7.38% year-on-year. This reduction in costs may provide some relief amid the profit dip.
Operating income for Hindustan Unilever was up by 2.14% quarter-on-quarter, although it experienced a decrease of 1.6% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.08, marking a 2.08% drop compared to the same period last year.
In the last week, Hindustan Unilever has delivered a return of -4.38%, but over the past six months, it has achieved a return of 17.66%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a marginal decline of -0.17%. Currently, Hindustan Unilever boasts a market capitalization of ₹624,826.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3035 and a low of ₹2172.05.
As of 24 October 2024, out of 37 analysts covering Hindustan Unilever, 6 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 11 have given a Hold rating, 12 have recommended a Buy, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, indicating a generally optimistic outlook among market analysts.
Hindustan Unilever Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15926
|15707
|+1.39%
|15623
|+1.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2323
|2337
|-0.6%
|2508
|-7.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|338
|329
|+2.74%
|297
|+13.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|12487
|12340
|+1.19%
|12128
|+2.96%
|Operating Income
|3439
|3367
|+2.14%
|3495
|-1.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3542
|3529
|+0.37%
|3588
|-1.28%
|Net Income
|2591
|2610
|-0.73%
|2656
|-2.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.08
|11.26
|-1.61%
|11.32
|-2.08%
