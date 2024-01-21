Hindustan Unilever Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.41% YOY

Hindustan Unilever declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.19% & the profit increased by 1.41% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.36% and the profit decreased by 5.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.02% q-o-q & increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 4.92% q-o-q & increased by 0.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.73% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Unilever has delivered 0.47% return in the last 1 week, -5.74% return in last 6 months and -4.35% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of ₹598675.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.65 & ₹2393 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15567 15623 -0.36% 15597 -0.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2332 2508 -7.02% 1931 +20.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 313 297 +5.39% 293 +6.83% Total Operating Expense 12244 12128 +0.96% 12299 -0.45% Operating Income 3323 3495 -4.92% 3298 +0.76% Net Income Before Taxes 3445 3588 -3.99% 3379 +1.95% Net Income 2509 2656 -5.53% 2474 +1.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.77 11.32 -4.8% 10.85 -0.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2509Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹15567Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!