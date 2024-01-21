Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindustan Unilever Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.41% YOY

Hindustan Unilever Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.41% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.19% YoY & profit increased by 1.41% YoY

Hindustan Unilever Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hindustan Unilever declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.19% & the profit increased by 1.41% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.36% and the profit decreased by 5.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.02% q-o-q & increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.92% q-o-q & increased by 0.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.73% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Unilever has delivered 0.47% return in the last 1 week, -5.74% return in last 6 months and -4.35% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of 598675.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2769.65 & 2393 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Hindustan Unilever Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1556715623-0.36%15597-0.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23322508-7.02%1931+20.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization313297+5.39%293+6.83%
Total Operating Expense1224412128+0.96%12299-0.45%
Operating Income33233495-4.92%3298+0.76%
Net Income Before Taxes34453588-3.99%3379+1.95%
Net Income25092656-5.53%2474+1.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.7711.32-4.8%10.85-0.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2509Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹15567Cr

