Hindustan Unilever Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1.41% YOY

Hindustan Unilever declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.19% & the profit increased by 1.41% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.36% and the profit decreased by 5.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.02% q-o-q & increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.92% q-o-q & increased by 0.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.77 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.73% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Unilever has delivered 0.47% return in the last 1 week, -5.74% return in last 6 months and -4.35% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of ₹598675.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.65 & ₹2393 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Hindustan Unilever Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15567
|15623
|-0.36%
|15597
|-0.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2332
|2508
|-7.02%
|1931
|+20.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|313
|297
|+5.39%
|293
|+6.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|12244
|12128
|+0.96%
|12299
|-0.45%
|Operating Income
|3323
|3495
|-4.92%
|3298
|+0.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3445
|3588
|-3.99%
|3379
|+1.95%
|Net Income
|2509
|2656
|-5.53%
|2474
|+1.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.77
|11.32
|-4.8%
|10.85
|-0.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2509Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹15567Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!