Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Unilever declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 1.61% YoY, with profit rising by 18.93%. The profit stood at ₹2984 crore, while revenue reached ₹15818 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 0.68%, although profit still increased by 15.17%.
The company also noted that Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.52% year-over-year, indicating cost-control measures being effectively implemented.
Operating income showed a robust increase of 12.13% on a quarterly basis and a significant 16.04% year-over-year. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹11.08, reflecting a 2.88% increase from the previous year.
Despite these positive results, Hindustan Unilever has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -1.27% return in the last week and a -13.43% return over the past six months, with a modest 0.69% return year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹550497.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3022.96 and a low of ₹2163.44. Analyst sentiment towards the stock is mixed, with 3 analysts recommending a Sell rating, 10 holding, 15 advising a Buy, and 9 suggesting a Strong Buy.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook for Hindustan Unilever's future performance.
Hindustan Unilever Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15818
|15926
|-0.68%
|15567
|+1.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2250
|2323
|-3.14%
|2332
|-3.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|341
|338
|+0.89%
|313
|+8.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|11962
|12487
|-4.2%
|12244
|-2.3%
|Operating Income
|3856
|3439
|+12.13%
|3323
|+16.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3982
|3542
|+12.42%
|3445
|+15.59%
|Net Income
|2984
|2591
|+15.17%
|2509
|+18.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.08
|11.08
|-0%
|10.77
|+2.88%
