Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 18.93% YOY, profit at ₹2984 crore and revenue at ₹15818 crore

Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 1.61% YoY & profit increased by 18.93% YoY, profit at 2984 crore and revenue at 15818 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Unilever declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 1.61% YoY, with profit rising by 18.93%. The profit stood at 2984 crore, while revenue reached 15818 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 0.68%, although profit still increased by 15.17%.

The company also noted that Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.52% year-over-year, indicating cost-control measures being effectively implemented.

Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results

Operating income showed a robust increase of 12.13% on a quarterly basis and a significant 16.04% year-over-year. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 11.08, reflecting a 2.88% increase from the previous year.

Despite these positive results, Hindustan Unilever has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -1.27% return in the last week and a -13.43% return over the past six months, with a modest 0.69% return year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 550497.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 3022.96 and a low of 2163.44. Analyst sentiment towards the stock is mixed, with 3 analysts recommending a Sell rating, 10 holding, 15 advising a Buy, and 9 suggesting a Strong Buy.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook for Hindustan Unilever's future performance.

Hindustan Unilever Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1581815926-0.68%15567+1.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22502323-3.14%2332-3.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization341338+0.89%313+8.95%
Total Operating Expense1196212487-4.2%12244-2.3%
Operating Income38563439+12.13%3323+16.04%
Net Income Before Taxes39823542+12.42%3445+15.59%
Net Income29842591+15.17%2509+18.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.0811.08-0%10.77+2.88%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2984Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹15818Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
