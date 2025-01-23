Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 18.93% YOY, profit at ₹2984 crore and revenue at ₹15818 crore

Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results 2025:Hindustan Unilever declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 1.61% YoY, with profit rising by 18.93%. The profit stood at ₹2984 crore, while revenue reached ₹15818 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 0.68%, although profit still increased by 15.17%.

The company also noted that Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 3.14% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 3.52% year-over-year, indicating cost-control measures being effectively implemented.

Advertisement

Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results

Operating income showed a robust increase of 12.13% on a quarterly basis and a significant 16.04% year-over-year. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹11.08, reflecting a 2.88% increase from the previous year.

Despite these positive results, Hindustan Unilever has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -1.27% return in the last week and a -13.43% return over the past six months, with a modest 0.69% return year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹550497.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3022.96 and a low of ₹2163.44. Analyst sentiment towards the stock is mixed, with 3 analysts recommending a Sell rating, 10 holding, 15 advising a Buy, and 9 suggesting a Strong Buy.

Advertisement

As of 23 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook for Hindustan Unilever's future performance.

Hindustan Unilever Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15818 15926 -0.68% 15567 +1.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2250 2323 -3.14% 2332 -3.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 341 338 +0.89% 313 +8.95% Total Operating Expense 11962 12487 -4.2% 12244 -2.3% Operating Income 3856 3439 +12.13% 3323 +16.04% Net Income Before Taxes 3982 3542 +12.42% 3445 +15.59% Net Income 2984 2591 +15.17% 2509 +18.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.08 11.08 -0% 10.77 +2.88%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.