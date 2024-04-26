Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.62% YOY

Livemint

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.03% YoY & profit decreased by 1.62% YoY

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Unilever declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.03% & the profit decreased by 1.62% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.29% and the profit increased by 1.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.97% q-o-q & increased by 19.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.9% q-o-q & increased by 3.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.64 for Q4 which decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Unilever has delivered 1.78% return in the last 1 week, -8.76% return in last 6 months and -15.15% YTD return.

Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of 531066.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2769.65 & 2172.05 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Hindustan Unilever Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1521015567-2.29%15215-0.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24482332+4.97%2049+19.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization320313+2.24%292+9.59%
Total Operating Expense1191712244-2.67%12026-0.91%
Operating Income32933323-0.9%3189+3.26%
Net Income Before Taxes34193445-0.75%3493-2.12%
Net Income25582509+1.95%2600-1.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.6410.77-1.22%10.81-1.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2558Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹15210Cr

