Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.62% YOY

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Unilever declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.03% & the profit decreased by 1.62% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.29% and the profit increased by 1.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.97% q-o-q & increased by 19.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.9% q-o-q & increased by 3.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.64 for Q4 which decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.
Hindustan Unilever has delivered 1.78% return in the last 1 week, -8.76% return in last 6 months and -15.15% YTD return.
Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of ₹531066.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.65 & ₹2172.05 respectively.
As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
Hindustan Unilever Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15210
|15567
|-2.29%
|15215
|-0.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2448
|2332
|+4.97%
|2049
|+19.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|320
|313
|+2.24%
|292
|+9.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|11917
|12244
|-2.67%
|12026
|-0.91%
|Operating Income
|3293
|3323
|-0.9%
|3189
|+3.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3419
|3445
|-0.75%
|3493
|-2.12%
|Net Income
|2558
|2509
|+1.95%
|2600
|-1.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.64
|10.77
|-1.22%
|10.81
|-1.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2558Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹15210Cr
