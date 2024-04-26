Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.62% YOY

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.03% YoY & profit decreased by 1.62% YoY

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results Live : Hindustan Unilever declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.03% & the profit decreased by 1.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.29% and the profit increased by 1.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.97% q-o-q & increased by 19.47% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 0.9% q-o-q & increased by 3.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.64 for Q4 which decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Unilever has delivered 1.78% return in the last 1 week, -8.76% return in last 6 months and -15.15% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Hindustan Unilever has a market cap of ₹531066.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2769.65 & ₹2172.05 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15210 15567 -2.29% 15215 -0.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2448 2332 +4.97% 2049 +19.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 320 313 +2.24% 292 +9.59% Total Operating Expense 11917 12244 -2.67% 12026 -0.91% Operating Income 3293 3323 -0.9% 3189 +3.26% Net Income Before Taxes 3419 3445 -0.75% 3493 -2.12% Net Income 2558 2509 +1.95% 2600 -1.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.64 10.77 -1.22% 10.81 -1.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2558Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹15210Cr

