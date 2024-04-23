Hindustan Unilever Q4 results tomorrow: FMCG major's revenue may rise 1.1% YoY with 3% volume growth; margin seen flat
Hindustan Unilever Q4 results: HUL is expected to report revenue growth of 1.16% at ₹15,067 crore in Q4FY24 from ₹14,893 crore in the year-ago period, as per average estimates of five brokerages. HUL’s volume growth is likely to be 3% for the quarter.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to see muted earnings growth for the fourth quarter of FY24. HUL Q4 results are scheduled to be released tomorrow, April 24.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message